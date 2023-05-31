World of Color gets a new pre-show in advance next Pixar release

Disneyland will be promoting its new Pixar animated film, "Elemental," with a new introduction to the World of Color show at Disney California Adventure, starting this weekend.

The two-minute animated pre-show will play before World of Color - One at the park starting Friday, June 2 and continuing "for a limited time," according to the resort. Elemental opens in theaters on June 16, so expect a run of at least a couple of weeks in front of the nighttime spectacular.



"In this heartfelt story, fire element Ember and water element Wade discover that though the world tells them they can’t coexist, they are more alike than they realize," Disney said of the movie, in its press release. "This two-minute pre-show will bring the land, air, water and fire residents of Element City to life with brilliant projections across vast water screens."

The latest version of California Adventure's lagoon show, World of Color - One debuted earlier this year in celebration of The Walt Disney Company's 100th anniversary.

