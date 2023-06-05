Knott's to start ticket sales for 50th anniversary Scary Farm

The 50th anniversary Knott's Scary Farm will start one week later than originally announced last year. Knott's Berry Farm's annual after-hours, hard-ticket Halloween event will start September 21 this year, running select nights through October 31.

Knott's original 2023 festival schedule announcement late last year had the event starting September 14. This will be the 50th anniversary of Knott's Scary Farm, which was the first major Halloween event of its kind in the theme park industry when it started in 1973 as Knott's Halloween Haunt, starting a trend that countless other parks have followed over the years.

Knott's will start selling season passes for Scary Farm to its theme park season passholders tomorrow, June 6, at 6am. Those passes will cost $149 plus taxes and fees and be valid for admission to all nights of Scary Farm. Note that parking is not included with the pass, however.

The Knott's Scary Farm 2023 season pass goes on sale to the public on Friday, June 9 at 10am. Those passes will cost $10 more - $159 plus taxes and fees.

We are awaiting the maze line-up for this year's anniversary event, which Knott's said will be "a culmination of decades of terror." Stay tuned for more details, including the start of single-night ticket sales.

* * *

For more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

And to help support Theme Park Insider while saving money on discounted theme park tickets, please follow the ticket icon links our Theme Park visitors guides.

Replies (0)