Can anything save Disney's Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser?

Is there any hope that fans might get to experience Disney's Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser after it closes at Walt Disney World this fall?

Disney announced last month that it will close its interactive, cruise-like, multi-night Star Wars experience on September 30. Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser opened in February 2022 to strong reviews from fans, despite the eye-watering prices that left many other fans feeling shut out from the experience. You can read Russell Meyer's in-depth coverage of the Starcruiser's media preview event on our Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser reviews page.

Even at about $6,000 for a family of four to go on the two-night experience, the math never worked for Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser. With a capacity of just 100 rooms, the Starcruiser just could not bring in the money that Disney needed to pay for the dozens of costumed role-players, support staff, special effects, and other expenses necessary to run the experience while delivering the type of profit margin that Disney is accustomed to earning from its other hotels. And that's assuming that the Starcruiser could maintain a high occupancy rate after burning through the initial supply of dedicated Star Wars fans would could afford the high-priced experience. (Narrator: It couldn't.)

Simply put, Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser was an ultra-premium, boutique experience that never could scale to the blockbuster that Disney now expects from its creative works.

So is there any way that Disney could continue to make the Starcruiser experience available to the limited market of Star Wars fans who do want this experience and are willing and able to pay for it?

I thought about this when flying back from my experience last month on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. If you want to find a company that has proven its willingness to spend big money on IP-driven attractions with limited capacity, Yas Island developer Miral is one of those companies. Granted, Miral is backed by the Abu Dhabi government, which allows it resources to make big bets that other companies with less access to capital might be willing to take. But Miral has developed a business model for the multi-use Yas Island resort that includes high-cost boutique experiences that can draw an affluent international audience to the island.

So what does this have to do with Disney and Star Wars? Everything. Because, in my view, the only way that any Star Wars fan is going to be able to experience anything like the fully immersive Galactic Starcruiser experience after this September is if Disney chooses to license that experience to another company.

It doesn't have to be Miral, though I would be shocked if Miral wouldn't agree to a meeting with Disney on this within seconds of it being offered. Plenty of other hospitality businesses around the world might be interested in licensing Star Wars from Disney for the purpose of delivering a high-priced, deeply immersive Star Wars experience at their properties.

Disney has licensed its IP to other companies before, most notably to arch-rival Universal for The Simpsons and Marvel, though Disney inherited those deals through corporate acquisitions. But Disney also licenses its Marvel characters to the IMG Worlds theme park in Dubai and has a long-standing license with Feld Entertainment for its Disney on Ice touring show. And, of course, Disney licenses its IP to the Oriental Land Co. for the Tokyo Disney Resort.

For Disney, a license of Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser to the right partner turns the project from a low-margin risk into a high-margin source of low-risk cash. Now it's unlikely that Disney could find a license partner willing to take on the current Starcruiser property within the Walt Disney World Resort, since that's not going to help draw visitors to one of the licensor's resorts. But Disney likely could find several hospitality developers willing to have a conversation about licensing a Starcruiser experience at other resorts around the world, such as Yas Island, Qiddiya, or - if Disney is serious about dropping its long-standing opposition to gambling - a casino operator. (Cue the Canto Bight jokes.)

Another reason that Disney is killing the Starcruiser, along with taking content off Disney+, is for the multi-million-dollar tax write-down. Reviving the Starcruiser as a licensed property might put some of that value back on Disney's books, incurring a tax obligation, so that alone might consign the Starcruiser to the garbage bin indefinitely. But if someone were willing to write Disney a big enough check to cover that expense, and further make this all worth Mickey's time, there might - at least theoretically - be a future for Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser through a licensing deal.

* * *

For more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

And to help support Theme Park Insider while saving money on discounted theme park tickets, please follow the ticket icon links our Theme Park visitors guides.

Replies (6)