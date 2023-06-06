Disneyland offers new summer discounts to California residents

California residents now may buy three-day admission tickets to Disneyland and Disney California Adventure for as little as $249.

The Disneyland Resort has introduced its latest local resident ticket deal. The tickets are valid from June 12 through September 28, and guests must select the dates they are planning to visit when buying the tickets on Disneyland's website. That will confirm a theme park reservation for them to use their tickets on their selected dates.

The lowest priced tickets are valid for visits on Mondays through Thursdays. If you want to add the weekends to visit on any day during the summer, that three-day California resident ticket price is $299. You can add the Park Hopper option to either ticket for an additional $60.

Reservations will continue to be subject to availability, but as of right now, all eligible dates are open on Disneyland's website.

Disneyland earlier this year offered a three-day ticket deal for Southern California residents that started at $204 for one park per day tickets, on weekdays only from January 9 through May 25. This deal is about $13-15 per day more, but is open to all California residents and provides the option for weekend visits, if you choose the $299 ticket.

Disneyland's seasonal resident tickets effectively provide an alternative to the Magic Key program for local residents who have not been able to or have not wanted to buy one of those annual passes. The resident discount tickets are limited in the number of times you can use them, but can provide more flexibility with fewer blockout restrictions than the Enchant and Imagine Key passes, which are blocked out for most of the summer.



Rogers: The Musical. Concept art courtesy Disney

During the period covered by the new resident tickets, Disney California Adventure will debut Rogers: The Musical, on June 30. And the resort's popular Halloween Time festivities will start on September 1. In addition, the Disney 100 celebrations continues throughout the year, with the new Wondrous Journeys and World of Color - One nighttime spectaculars at Disneyland and DCA, respectively.

For more on the parks, including attraction videos and visiting strategies, please see our Disneyland and Disney California Adventure pages.

