Disney shares new looks from its next 'Frozen Ever After' ride

Disney is plussing its first-ever 'Frozen' theme park ride for its debut inside Disney's first-ever 'Frozen' theme park land, later this year.

Frozen Ever After debuted at Walt Disney World's EPCOT in 2016, as an overlay on the old Maelstrom flume ride in World Showcase's Norway pavilion. Now a second installation of the ride will be part of the new World of Frozen land that is set to open later this year in Hong Kong Disneyland.

Today, Walt Disney Imagineering shared some fresh looks at testing for the next version of Frozen Ever After, which includes brighter and more detailed environments than in the original installation in Florida.



Photo courtesy Walt Disney Imagineering

WDI also posted a video of ride testing to its social media.

Disney Parks also shared a new TikTok with one of the ride development engineers on Wandering Oaken's Sliding Sleighs roller coaster that will be part of World of Frozen. Last month, Disney shared a more extensive look at testing on that new ride: First look at Disney's new 'Frozen'-themed roller coaster.

World of Frozen opens officially in November at Hong Kong Disneyland. New Frozen attractions also will debut at Tokyo DisneySea as part of the Fantasy Springs expansion early next year, with another Frozen land set to open at Disneyland Paris' Walt Disney Studios Park in 2025.

