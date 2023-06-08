I am Groot. I am Groot

*Translation, via Robert: Walt Disney Imagineering has been testing its new walk-around teen-sized Groot animatronic at Disney California Adventure. The tests have been happening inside the Disney Junior theater in Hollywood Land in front of invited audiences.

This is the "Project Kiwi" animatronic that WDI previously revealed to the public via online video in 2021. As you can see from the video above, this Groot can walk around, change expression and even throw down a few dance moves, fitting right in with this version of the Guardians of the Galaxy Dance-Off show.

For now, this is just a test and not a scheduled attraction, so there's no guarantee that any future Disney California Adventure visitors will be able to see it for themselves. But Groot's move from WDI in Glendale into the parks at Disneyland is a major step toward more of this autonomous robot tech powering full-time entertainment in the Disney Parks.

