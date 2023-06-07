Disney brings back free theme park line-skipping, in Japan

Don't call it a Fastpass. But free line-skipping passes are returning to Disney theme parks... in Tokyo.
The Tokyo Disney Resort announced today that it will offer a free "40th Anniversary Priority Pass" service on select attractions at Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea for a limited time, starting this summer. This new Priority Pass will allow guests to select an available attraction and get a designated entrance time without having to pay an extra fee... just like with the old, now officially discontinued Fastpass service.
Eligible attractions at Tokyo Disneyland will be:
And at Tokyo DisneySea:
Tokyo Disney currently offers a paid line-skipping service called Disney Premier Access, where guests can book one-time access to select attractions for about US$11-18 each. At Tokyo Disneyland, those attractions include the new Disney Harmony in Color and nighttime Dreamlights parades, as well as Enchanted Tale of Beauty and the Beast, The Happy Ride with Baymax, and the world's last remaining Splash Mountain.
Tokyo DisneySea attractions available via Disney Premier Access are the Believe! Sea of Dreams nighttime spectacular, as well as Journey to the Center of the Earth, Soaring: Fantastic Flight, Tower of Terror, and Toy Story Mania.
There's no start date yet for the new 40th Anniversary Priority Pass, nor details on how often guests will be able to use it during their day. Stay tuned.
For attraction line-ups at the parks, please visit our Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea visitor guide pages. And for discounted tickets to the park that you can buy right now, from home, please visit our partner's Tokyo Disney Resort tickets page.
I'll be there in October ... hopeful that this will still be going on then.
Disney should have just copied Universal's Express / Unlimited Express. Simple and easy to use. No apps, no planning, just get in a line and scan your pass / hotel key. 5-10 minute waits for everything because there are a set limit of passes available per day.
This is in response to thecolonel: I cannot stress how right you are about the resentment, comments, and dirty looks from the regular lines when you are gliding past in the Express lines at Universal.
The worst is when peak temps hit around 2PM, and when the regular lines are outside the building. Everybody seems to be getting hangry and exhausted about that time of day, the irritability was off the charts.
My daughters were constantly saying "Did you hear that guy?". I was just like... (sigh) "yeah"...
How were lines shorter back when FastPass was free? One would think putting that behind a paywall would result in less usage of skip-the-line.
You must be registered and logged in to submit a comment.
Dear lord please let this be a test run for bringing back fastpasses everywhere. The system worked fantastic, far shorter lines for everyone back then, and didn't breed the class resentment that festers every time some Lord Fauntleroy saunters his fat butt past the plebes in the ILL lane.
I know, people say Disney's not willing to give up the profits they earn from Genie+ and ILL, but if you played it out over 20 years, the badwill that the pay-to-skip program will engender costs far more than whatever profits they make.
Charge me $20 more a ticket, I don't care, I'm already paying my life's savings to come to Disney. But don't extort me once I'm there.