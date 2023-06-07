Disney brings back free theme park line-skipping, in Japan

Don't call it a Fastpass. But free line-skipping passes are returning to Disney theme parks... in Tokyo.

The Tokyo Disney Resort announced today that it will offer a free "40th Anniversary Priority Pass" service on select attractions at Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea for a limited time, starting this summer. This new Priority Pass will allow guests to select an available attraction and get a designated entrance time without having to pay an extra fee... just like with the old, now officially discontinued Fastpass service.

Eligible attractions at Tokyo Disneyland will be:

Big Thunder Mountain

Buzz Lightyear's Astro Blasters

Haunted Mansion

Monsters, Inc. Ride & Go Seek!

Pooh’s Hunny Hunt

Space Mountain

Star Tours: The Adventures Continue

And at Tokyo DisneySea:

Aquatopia

Indiana Jones Adventure: Temple of the Crystal Skull

The Magic Lamp Theater

Nemo & Friends SeaRider

Raging Spirits

Turtle Talk

20,000 Leagues Under the Sea

Tokyo Disney currently offers a paid line-skipping service called Disney Premier Access, where guests can book one-time access to select attractions for about US$11-18 each. At Tokyo Disneyland, those attractions include the new Disney Harmony in Color and nighttime Dreamlights parades, as well as Enchanted Tale of Beauty and the Beast, The Happy Ride with Baymax, and the world's last remaining Splash Mountain.

Tokyo DisneySea attractions available via Disney Premier Access are the Believe! Sea of Dreams nighttime spectacular, as well as Journey to the Center of the Earth, Soaring: Fantastic Flight, Tower of Terror, and Toy Story Mania.

There's no start date yet for the new 40th Anniversary Priority Pass, nor details on how often guests will be able to use it during their day. Stay tuned.

