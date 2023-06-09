Kings Island welcomes visitors to its new Adventure Port

Kings Island opens its enhanced Adventure Port land to the public on Saturday. The park's 1991 Arrow mine train coaster, Adventure Express, provides the anchor for the reimagined land, which also includes two new flats and expanded restaurants.

The new rides in Adventure Port are Cargo Loco, a tea-cup-style spinner that calls back to the park's 1970s-80s Der Spinnen Keggers, and Sol Spin, which the park is comparing its old 190s-era Skylab ride.



Photos courtesy Kings Island

Both Sol Spin and Adventure Express have 48-inch height requirements.

"Over the past several months I’ve been truly amazed to see how this area of the park has been transformed into telling an immersive story of adventure and exploration," Kings Island Vice President and General Manager Mike Koontz said. "The rides we've added are a perfect complement to the park's offerings, and we took advantage of the new area to continue to showcase the quality of our food and beverage offering."

The new eateries in the land are Enrique's restaurant and the Mercado Patio Bar, both of which nod to the Mesoamerican theme of the land, with Enrique's serving burritos, burrito bowls, tacos, and salads.

Here is the official backstory for Adventure Port, from the park: "The myths of an ancient civilization, and its mighty city carved out of stone, have lured travelers from around the globe to this bustling port community for more than a century. Resting in the foothills of overgrown mountains and dense tropical terrain, Adventure Port is a hub for explorers searching for the lost city’s forbidden temple, fabled riches and mysterious wonders. If asked, the locals will tell tales of those who came before you and vanished. Did they unwittingly disturb ancient spirits and fall victim to an age-old curse?"

Adventure Port's redesign was led by Cincinnati-based JRA, part of RWS Global.

For discounted tickets starting at $50, please visit our partner's Kings Island tickets page.

And for more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (0)