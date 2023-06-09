Universal, Knott's, Six Flags to present at Midsummer Scream

Want to know what's coming up at the biggest Halloween events in California this fall? Then you should start your haunting season at Midsummer Scream.

The annual Halloween and horror convention has announced the addition of five panels previewing major haunt attractions in California this year. And three of those are celebrating major anniversaries in 2023.

The crew at 13th Floor Entertainment will kick things off on Saturday, July 29, with a preview of this year's upcoming L.A. Haunted Hayride, Delusion, and the return of Shaqtoberfest, which debuted last year next to the Queen Mary in Long Beach.

Later that afternoon, Knott's Berry Farm will honor the 50th anniversary of its industry-transforming Knott's Scary Farm event with a presentation featuring Cedar Fair Corporate Director of Creative Development Ken Parks, attraction designer John Cooke, and Knott's Scary Farm historian and show writer Ted Dougherty.

The next day, Sunday, July 30, Northern California's Winchester Mystery House will preview the Halloween events it has planned for its 100th anniversary this year. After that, Six Flags Magic Mountain steps up with its plans for its 30th anniversary of Fright Fest.

And it all wraps up with Universal Studios Hollywood, which will preview this year's Halloween Horror Nights at the California theme park.

Looking for something more grassroots? Midsummer Scream's Rick West will host a panel on Saturday afternoon - between the 13th Floor and Knott's presentations - that brings together and spotlights some of the best grassroots talent in the California haunt community.

"Haunted attractions of every type and size are at the very core of what Midsummer Scream is all about, from the most elaborate to the most handmade, whether family friendly or truly extreme," West said. "Midsummer Scream fans love to discover what’s new and exciting for the Halloween season ahead, and it’s incredibly exciting to be able to bring all of these attractions together to begin a countdown to the best night of the year."

Midsummer Scream runs July 28-30 at the Long Beach Convention Center, just south of Los Angeles. Daily passes are $38-53, with a three-day pass now on sale for $69. A VIP Gold Bat pass is $145 and includes priority access to most Hall of Shadows haunt attractions as well as first entry to the panels and presentations. Tickets are available on Midsummer Scream's website.

For more themed entertainment news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (0)