Disneyland shows off Mickey's and Minnie's new holiday looks

The Disneyland Resort is getting ready for its annual Holiday celebrations by releasing a first look at what Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse will be wearing this Christmas season at the resort.

Disney did not reveal the official dates for this year's Holidays at the Disneyland Resort, but we expect it to start in early November and continue through the first week of January, as it has so often in the past.

This year, Mickey and Minnie will be sporting what the resort is calling "mid-century modern inspired looks," including "matching holly brooches crafted by Minnie Mouse herself."



Image courtesy Disneyland

Disneyland's first couple will be welcoming park guests to the traditional line-up of holiday entertainment and attraction overlays, which Disney said today once again will include It's a Small World Holiday.

Other returning holiday events, entertainment, and overlays listed on Disneyland's website include the A Christmas Fantasy Parade and Believe... In Holiday Magic fireworks, plus the continuation of Haunted Mansion Holiday at Disneyland, as well as Disney Festival of Holidays, ¡Viva Navidad!, Mater's Jingle Jamboree, Luigi's Joy to the Whirl, and World of Color - Season of Light at Disney California Adventure.

Today through Thursday, Disney California Adventure is marking "Halfway to the Holidays" by selling Mickey Gingerbread at the Pacific Wharf Cafe, and a Egg Nog Slush with Rumchata at the Cozy Cone Motel.

