How many Disney Parks resorts have you visited?

Time for a roll call. Of the six Disney Parks resorts around the world, how many have you visited so far?
Before anyone rushes to vote in the poll, remember that we are not talking about individual Disney theme parks here, but rather entire resorts. And if you need a refresher, the six Disney theme park resorts around the world are:
Disneyland: The original in California opened in 1955, adding its second gate, Disney California Adventure, in 2001.
Walt Disney World: The second resort that Walt worked on personally before his 1966 death opened in 1971 with the Magic Kingdom, adding EPCOT in 1982, Disney's Hollywood Studios (then known as Disney-MGM Studios) in 1989, and Disney's Animal Kingdom in 1998.
Tokyo Disney: The Oriental Land Co. opened Tokyo Disneyland in 1983, then added Tokyo DisneySea in 2001.
Disneyland Paris: EuroDisneyland opened in 1992, later changing its name to Disneyland Paris. The resort's second gate, Walt Disney Studios Park opened in 2002.
Hong Kong Disneyland: Disney's next theme park resort opened in 2005.
Shanghai Disneyland: Disney's latest resort opened in 2016.
As a Los Angeles native, I've been visiting Disneyland since I was a toddler, adding Walt Disney World for the first time in the mid-1970s. I didn't get to the international parks until after I started Theme Park Insider, visiting Tokyo Disney then Disneyland Paris. I still haven't had the opportunity to visit Hong Kong or Shanghai, but Laurie visited Shanghai shortly after it opened. So that leaves me at four out of six, and the Niles family at five.
Where have you visited and where else might you be visiting someday? Tell us in the comments.
For ticket deals, as well as our reader rankings and advice on visiting Disney and other parks around the world, please visit our our Theme Park visitors guides.
I've been to all of them several times and in my opinion WDW is the best and Disneyland Resort Paris is the worst...I guess neither of those rankings would surprise anyone though. Even though Hong Kong is by far the smallest and you could easily do it in a day and be happy with that, I still very much look forward to visiting there every time. Not so much with DLRP.
Only WDW and California so far. I dream of seeing Tokyo someday but not sure ever will.
I've visited California many times (which I grew up with), Walt Disney World twice (but not in 15 years), and I also went to Tokyo DisneySea
Three: countless visits to the Disneyland Resort (which I live local to), three trips to Walt Disney World (though only two were proper visits), and one visit to Disneyland Paris (though just as a single day on a family Europe trip). I'm hoping to make my first visit to Tokyo Disney either this year or next year depending on how things work out with a Japan trip I'm currently planning. No plans to visit either China resort at the moment, but they are on the bucket list for when the opportunity presents itself.
4
Disneyland several times starting in the 90's, Disney World a few times since 2002, Tokyo Disney 2016, and Hong Kong Disneyland 2019.
Paris hopefully this decade and Shanghai well sometime in the 2030's I hope.
A previous commenter noted about the charms of HK Disneyland and I couldnt agree more. Its in a picturesque locale and not mobbed with people. An absolute gem. Cant wait to visit again.
Just the two American resorts. Someday I will make it three, and it will probably be Paris just to test the waters of international travel.
Four (a bizarre set of four as an American citizen):
Florida, with my family when I was younger
Hong Kong, my first-ever international theme park visit (I've returned a few times; amazing what a difference the new castle makes)
Tokyo, the ultimate bucket-list Disney resort
and last but not least…
Shanghai, my current home theme park, which I've been to at least once a year since its open and dozens of times overall (I'm so ready for Zootopia to open later this year… rumor now seems to point to late September, just in time for the October 1 National Day holiday).
Hoping to get to Paris next, sometime in the next 2-3 years; California's going to be my final Disney park because at this point, why not complete the set of Disney parks with the original and greatest of them all?
3! I’ve been to Florida, California and Hong Kong. My wife and I had a trip all planned and booked for Tokyo Disney, staying at the Tokyo Disneyland Hotel… for June 2020. So that didn’t happen. Our original plan after Tokyo was to do Disneyland Paris in 2022, but we had a baby instead so those resorts will have to wait until our little girl is old enough to enjoy them too!