How many Disney Parks resorts have you visited?

Time for a roll call. Of the six Disney Parks resorts around the world, how many have you visited so far?

Before anyone rushes to vote in the poll, remember that we are not talking about individual Disney theme parks here, but rather entire resorts. And if you need a refresher, the six Disney theme park resorts around the world are:

Disneyland: The original in California opened in 1955, adding its second gate, Disney California Adventure, in 2001.

Walt Disney World: The second resort that Walt worked on personally before his 1966 death opened in 1971 with the Magic Kingdom, adding EPCOT in 1982, Disney's Hollywood Studios (then known as Disney-MGM Studios) in 1989, and Disney's Animal Kingdom in 1998.

Tokyo Disney: The Oriental Land Co. opened Tokyo Disneyland in 1983, then added Tokyo DisneySea in 2001.

Disneyland Paris: EuroDisneyland opened in 1992, later changing its name to Disneyland Paris. The resort's second gate, Walt Disney Studios Park opened in 2002.

Hong Kong Disneyland: Disney's next theme park resort opened in 2005.

Shanghai Disneyland: Disney's latest resort opened in 2016.

As a Los Angeles native, I've been visiting Disneyland since I was a toddler, adding Walt Disney World for the first time in the mid-1970s. I didn't get to the international parks until after I started Theme Park Insider, visiting Tokyo Disney then Disneyland Paris. I still haven't had the opportunity to visit Hong Kong or Shanghai, but Laurie visited Shanghai shortly after it opened. So that leaves me at four out of six, and the Niles family at five.

Where have you visited and where else might you be visiting someday? Tell us in the comments.

