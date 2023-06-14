New holiday entertainment coming to Disney Cruise Line

Disney Cruise Line is adding new holiday entertainment to its Very Merrytime sailings, starting this fall.

The entertainment starts on the first night of the sailing, with a tree lighting show in the ship’s atrium. Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and Goofy will host for a holiday sing-along that leads up to the tree lighting and introduction of the cruise's guest of honor, Santa Claus.

The Very Merrytime sailings also will feature a new deck party, Mickey and Minnie’s Holiday Party.



Concept image courtesy Disney Cruise Line

For this show, Disney promises "a fresh mix of classic and original holiday songs."

In addition to the new entertainment, the Very Merry sailings will feature Disney characters in new holiday outfits, plus carolers, themed activities, holiday decorations, and food and beverage selections, as well as commemorative merchandise for sale.

For available itineraries in 2023 and 2024, please visit the Disney Cruise Line website.

And for more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (0)