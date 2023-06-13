Disney tops 2022 attendance, with Universal Orlando making gains

Disney continued to top the list of the world's most visited theme parks in 2022, but Universal Orlando made historic gains last year, according to a leading industry report.
The 2022 TEA/AECOM Theme Index Report is out, and once again, Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom tops the list as the world's most-visited theme park, attracting a reported 17.13 million visitors in 2022. That's a 35% increase over the previous year's attendance, though still down from 2019's 20.96 million.
Disneyland, in Anaheim, Calif., again finished second in attendance, with a reported 16.88 million visitors in 2022, according to TEA/AECOM. That's nearly double of what Disney's original park drew in 2021, when it was closed for several months, then capacity controlled by the state. And it's nearly back to 2019's 18.67 million visitors, showing that Disney's ongoing advance reservation system isn't limiting capacity as much as redistributing it.
The TEA/AECOM Report (linked here) continues to list parks in their 2019 attendance order, so parks that might have ranked among the top 25 worldwide or top 20 in their region last year but did not rank that highly in 2019 are not included in the report. But it's easy enough to look at TEA/AECOM's reported numbers for 2022 to see the attendance order among the included theme parks.
And that's where you will find the shocker. One of the Universal Orlando Resort's theme parks has outdrawn three of Walt Disney World’s theme parks, according to TEA/AECOM. Universal Orlando's Islands of Adventure drew the third highest number of visitors in America, and fifth worldwide, with a reported 11.03 million guests. Universal Studios Florida attracted a reported 10.75 million visitors, good for fifth place in the United States, trailing Disney's Hollywood Studios, with a reported 10.9 million visitors in fourth.
EPCOT followed with a reported 10 million visitors, with Disney's Animal Kingdom drawing 9.03 million. That barely outdrew Disney California Adventure's 9 million visitors and Universal Studios Hollywood's reported 8.4 million.
Worldwide, Universal Studios Japan attracted a reported 12.35 million visitors in 2022, beating Tokyo Disneyland, which drew a reported 12 million visitors last year, and Tokyo DisneySea's 10.1 million, according to the report.
While U.S. and Japanese theme parks approached their 2019 attendance levels, many theme parks in China saw their 2022 attendance drop from 2021 levels. Shanghai Disneyland led in Asia, with a reported 5.3 million visitors, down 38% from 2021. Hong Kong Disneyland drew a reported 3.4 million last year, up 21% from 2021, while Universal Studios Singapore welcomed 2.1 million visitors, up big from 2021, but still down significantly from 2019's 4.5 million.
In the United States, the major drop-off from the Disney and Universal parks to the rest of the pack continued. SeaWorld Orlando was again the best of the rest for reported attendance, with 4.45 million visitors in 2022. Busch Gardens Tampa Bay followed with 4.05 million, with Knott's Berry Farm's 3.90 million after that.
Next up, Canada's Wonderland returned to action with a reported 3.77 million visitors in 2022, approaching its 3.95 million number from 2019.
The only U.S. theme parks to record losses in 2022 relative to the year prior, according to TEA/AECOM, were the three Six Flags parks included in the report: Six Flags Magic Mountain (down 2% to 2.99 million visitors), Six Flags Great Adventure (down 28%, to 2.15 million), and Six Flags Great America (down 5%, to 2.54 million).
I would expect next years report for Orlando parks to show lower attendance. Both Disney and Universal are running some pretty good ticket deals this summers (Disney’s 4 Park ticket for $396, Universal’s Buy 2 days, get 3 free). Such good deals say to me projected attendance is down. I think that will continue as those who go every few years are waiting until Epic Universe opens, and with exception to IoA, that (and economy concerns) is going to hold attendance to pre-pandemic levels.
@2bits ... you're right, attendance is down. I've been in the parks the past 3 days, and both Universal and WDW have been strangely quiet.
I'm not talking 15min FOP wait times, LOL, but certainly fewer people around at the moment. Although the volleyball tournament will bring a few more in over the next couple of weeks.
Good times for us locals, that's for sure.
Interesting results. I am actually surprised and not surprised that EPCOT fell a few spots. That used to be reliable number 2 at WDW. I guess the construction kept it away. I hope Disney doesn't get the wrong idea and think that "nobody likes Epcot anymore".
It really makes you wonder why parks were feeling so crowded in 2022 yet the data indicate attendance was still well short of 2019 levels. Personally, we did multi-day trips in both 2019/20 and 2022, and the parks seemed to be more crowded on our most recent visits (February 2022 and October 2022) than they were in our pre-pandemic visits (August 2019 and January 2020). The biggest change has been the way the parks are managing crowds (Genie+, ILL, Park Pass, etc...), and it seems pretty clear to me that Disney in particular has sacrificed efficiency and guest comfort for profits.
It would be interesting to see the SF attendance numbers compared against their financial results to see if their strategy to eliminate cut-rate admission prices has turned into improved profitability. If so, this might be a 1-time hit to their overall attendance numbers, but if this decrease didn't significantly impact their margins, then they will have forged a new path that should improve their standing within the industry and overall economic stability. However, if this new strategy didn't result in better margins, then they will need to go back to price slashing to get their attendance back up to levels where they can balance the books. Considering that SF hasn't been spending a lot of capital on new attractions over the past few years, if the profits are there to support future expansion, the chain could be in big trouble.
Back in April, at Disney's annual shareholders meeting, Robert Iger said "about 50 million visitors will go through our gates this year alone ..." That was the first time in a very long time that anyone from Disney made a specific reference to attendance numbers.
Add up the number of guests that visited Walt Disney World's six theme parks then Mr. Iger's projection seems on the money.
According to the estimates of the dice rolling AECOM/TEA soothsayers, Walt Disney World's parks welcomed 49,076,000. That outpaces UO's 23,625,000 -- a difference of 25,451,000 guests.
This means, according to the report, WDW welcomed more than twice as many guests in 2022 as UO.
And the TEA/AECOM estimates don't include attendance at WDW's DSTP.
WDW feels very crowded and under staffed. LL makes the wait times 30 mins longer. Not enough people eaters. One showtime for fireworks. Lots of upcharges that take away prime viewing for shows. 2 parks aren't running trams. Long lines for food. No where to sit. Tron is a pain to get on. Tron is "mid." No e-ticket attractions in the future.
Something seems pretty weird about the Chinese estimates. I know Universal Beijing had a rough go during lockdowns, but I find it extraordinarily hard to believe that it failed to crack Asia's top 20 by getting at least 1.24 million. I live in Beijing, and Happy Valley, which is just down the road from US, allegedly got 3.7 million?? More than triple US Beijing?!
There is some data missing here.
Wowie, a good recovery year for Orlando indeed. The Magic Kingdom continues to be the unbeatable beast.
A big ouch to Six Flags for their three flagship parks to actually lose visitors last year.
California is definitely a wild card in this equation. Even with a full year of operation for Avengers Campus, California Adventure still lags wildly behind Disneyland. Now that Nintendo is open, will Universal finally overtake that park in attendance?
Side note to TEA/AECOM: it's time to ditch the 2019 rankings. That kind of reporting will only misinform the readers with short attention spans.