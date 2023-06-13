Disney tops 2022 attendance, with Universal Orlando making gains

Disney continued to top the list of the world's most visited theme parks in 2022, but Universal Orlando made historic gains last year, according to a leading industry report.

The 2022 TEA/AECOM Theme Index Report is out, and once again, Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom tops the list as the world's most-visited theme park, attracting a reported 17.13 million visitors in 2022. That's a 35% increase over the previous year's attendance, though still down from 2019's 20.96 million.

Disneyland, in Anaheim, Calif., again finished second in attendance, with a reported 16.88 million visitors in 2022, according to TEA/AECOM. That's nearly double of what Disney's original park drew in 2021, when it was closed for several months, then capacity controlled by the state. And it's nearly back to 2019's 18.67 million visitors, showing that Disney's ongoing advance reservation system isn't limiting capacity as much as redistributing it.

The TEA/AECOM Report (linked here) continues to list parks in their 2019 attendance order, so parks that might have ranked among the top 25 worldwide or top 20 in their region last year but did not rank that highly in 2019 are not included in the report. But it's easy enough to look at TEA/AECOM's reported numbers for 2022 to see the attendance order among the included theme parks.

And that's where you will find the shocker. One of the Universal Orlando Resort's theme parks has outdrawn three of Walt Disney World’s theme parks, according to TEA/AECOM. Universal Orlando's Islands of Adventure drew the third highest number of visitors in America, and fifth worldwide, with a reported 11.03 million guests. Universal Studios Florida attracted a reported 10.75 million visitors, good for fifth place in the United States, trailing Disney's Hollywood Studios, with a reported 10.9 million visitors in fourth.

EPCOT followed with a reported 10 million visitors, with Disney's Animal Kingdom drawing 9.03 million. That barely outdrew Disney California Adventure's 9 million visitors and Universal Studios Hollywood's reported 8.4 million.

Worldwide, Universal Studios Japan attracted a reported 12.35 million visitors in 2022, beating Tokyo Disneyland, which drew a reported 12 million visitors last year, and Tokyo DisneySea's 10.1 million, according to the report.

While U.S. and Japanese theme parks approached their 2019 attendance levels, many theme parks in China saw their 2022 attendance drop from 2021 levels. Shanghai Disneyland led in Asia, with a reported 5.3 million visitors, down 38% from 2021. Hong Kong Disneyland drew a reported 3.4 million last year, up 21% from 2021, while Universal Studios Singapore welcomed 2.1 million visitors, up big from 2021, but still down significantly from 2019's 4.5 million.

In the United States, the major drop-off from the Disney and Universal parks to the rest of the pack continued. SeaWorld Orlando was again the best of the rest for reported attendance, with 4.45 million visitors in 2022. Busch Gardens Tampa Bay followed with 4.05 million, with Knott's Berry Farm's 3.90 million after that.

Next up, Canada's Wonderland returned to action with a reported 3.77 million visitors in 2022, approaching its 3.95 million number from 2019.

The only U.S. theme parks to record losses in 2022 relative to the year prior, according to TEA/AECOM, were the three Six Flags parks included in the report: Six Flags Magic Mountain (down 2% to 2.99 million visitors), Six Flags Great Adventure (down 28%, to 2.15 million), and Six Flags Great America (down 5%, to 2.54 million).

