Zambezi Zinger gets a new grand opening date

Roller coaster fans will get their first chance to ride Worlds of Fun's new Zambezi Zinger this weekend, as the park has announced a new opening date for the ride.

Zambezi Zinger was supposed to open May 25, but the Kansas City park pushed back the debut, saying that "we just need some more time to get everything ready." Now everything is good to go, and the park's 2023 season passholders will get to ride the coaster this weekend in advance of its official grand opening on Monday, June 19.

Carrying the name of the old Schwarzkopf coaster that ran at the park until 1997, Great Coasters International's new Zambezi Zinger is a hybrid coaster that runs 2,482 feet on a steel and wood frame, with a top speed of 45 mph, but it keeps the original's iconic spiral lift hill design.

For tickets starting at $43, please visit our partner's Worlds of Fun tickets page. And for reviews and videos of everything else that we have covered from this year's new attraction debuts, please take a look at our New Theme Park Attractions in 2023 page.

