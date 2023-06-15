Busch Gardens to close one of its coasters next month

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay will retire one of its roller coasters next month, to make way for a new attraction.

The Florida theme park announced today that July 9 will be the final day for SandSerpent, the park's 2004 Mack Rides Wild Mouse coaster.

Busch Gardens said that it is closing the ride "to make way for an exciting new addition to the park's Pantopia area."

The park will provide exclusive early morning ride time on SandSerpent for its annual passholders, starting June 30 through July 4.

For more on the park, including a link to discounted tickets, please visit our Visitors Guide to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.

And for more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (4)