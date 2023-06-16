Check this fresh batch of amusement and water park ticket deals

If you have been thinking about visiting a regional amusement or water park in the U.S. this summer, we have some fresh ticket deals for you.

Our travel partner has just added discounted tickets for a bunch of the Palace Entertainment Parks to its portfolio. Palace Entertainment is the U.S. subsidiary of Parques Reunidos and operates amusement and water parks in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and California. Follow the linked park names below to see what tickets are available.

Palace's most popular park is likely Kennywood, in Pittsburgh, where you can save up to $26 on tickets available through our partner. Kennywood is home to Steel Curtain, the coaster with the U.S. record for most inversions.

Another popular roller coaster roadtrip stop is Lake Compounce, in Bristol, Connecticut, where you can save up to $19 on tickets through our partner. The highlight at the park remains its iconic Boulder Dash roller coaster, which just got a partial Titan Track upgrade this season.

Also in the northeast, there's Dutch Wonderland in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, where you can save up to $28 on tickets through our partner.

In the Midwest, you can save up to $26 on tickets to Adventureland in Altoona, Iowa. Check out this TPI discussion forum trip report to learn more about this park.

Here nearer Theme Park Insider's home base in California, our partner has deals on Castle Park in Riverside, with savings up to $21, plus on Raging Waters Los Angeles in San Dimas, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year and has savings up to $29 available.

Other Palace Entertainment Parks available include:

For the complete list of attractions and city passes available through our partner, including great deals on Disneyland, Universal Studios Hollywood, plus SeaWorld and Cedar Fair parks, please visit its Attraction Discounts page. Your purchase through these links helps support Theme Park Insider.

