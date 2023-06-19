Major fire leads to evacuation of Europa-Park

Another major fire has struck Germany's Europa-Park, leading to the evacuation of the entire theme park today.

Smoke towered over the park and was visible for miles after the blaze started just before 5pm local time. Park officials ordered the evacuation soon after, with firefighters bringing the fire under control within about 90 minutes.

The fire appears to have started in the Spain section of the park, next to Austria. There are no initial reports of injuries to visitors or park personnel, nor word yet on damage to attractions.

German tabloid Bild has photos and video from visitors inside the park.

In 2018, fire destroyed the Pirates in Batavia dark ride and surrounding area inside Europa-Park. The park then rebuilt the attraction. Europa-Park announced on its social media that the park will reopen to guests tomorrow.

(BTW, we had been planning to run a trip report and visitors guide to Europa-Park today, but I am delaying that post until we get more information from the park about the extent of today's fire.)

