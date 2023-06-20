Disneyland will use a virtual queue for its new Marvel musical

Rogers: The Musical will use a virtual queue when the new live-action show begins its run at Disney California Adventure this month.

The show will open June 30 and run through August 31 at the Hyperion Theater in Disney California Adventure's Hollywood Land. The virtual queue for Rogers: The Musical will open in the official Disneyland app at 10:30am daily for the first two shows of that day, with a second opening of the queue at 2pm for the day's remaining showtimes. If you get into the queue, you will be assigned an available showtime and not be able to select one.

Telling the story of Steve Rogers' journey to becoming Captain America, Rogers: The Musical will include the songs "Star Spangled Man" from "Captain America: The First Avenger" and "Save The City" from the Hawkeye TV show, along with five all-new songs with music by Christopher Lennertz and lyrics by Jordan Peterson, Christopher Lennertz, and Alex Karukas.

Disney says that if the virtual queue reaches capacity, you can check at the theater for walk-up availability. In addition, Disneyland will be selling a $29 Rogers: The Musical Premium Viewing Experience package from the Studio Catering Co. Truck in Hollywood Land. That package will include access to lounge seating in front of Stage 12 before the show, priority choice of seating in the theater, a souvenir lanyard, a Rogers: The Musical popcorn bucket with kettle corn and choice of bottled beverage, and a Disney PhotoPass photo op.



Photo courtesy Disneyland

That popcorn bucket also will be available for sale at vending carts outside the theater and will include red, white and blue-colored kettle corn. Other show-themed food and drinks available around the theater will include:

Red, White & Blue Shake at Schmoozies: Vanilla shake with wild cherry and blue raspberry slushes and whipped topping

Patriotic Punch at Hollywood Lounge: Sprite and white cranberry juice with blue raspberry and cherry syrups topped with whipped cream

Pastrami Pretzel Dog at Award Wieners: All-beef hot dog topped with pastrami, whole-grain mustard, provolone, sauerkraut, and thousand island dressing

Like an Apple Pizza Pie at Terran Treats: Cinnamon-sugar fried pizza crust topped with apple and cranberry filling, streusel, and cream cheese frosting

Cap'n Everything Dog at Outdoor Vending Carts: Hot link wrapped in pizza dough topped with everything bagel seasoning and served with a side of mustard cheese sauce and potato chips

Shawarm-izza at Shawarma Palace: Italian sausage, pepperoni, mozzarella, and pepperoncini in a garlic-parmesan wrap with marinara dipping sauce



The Shawarm-izza wrap. Photo courtesy Disneyland

The Disneyland Resort is offering a discounted three-day ticket for California residents this summer, and our travel partner has that ticket for less than what Disney is charging on its own website. You can find that and other deals for non-residents on their Disneyland Resort tickets page.

