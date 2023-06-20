Disneyland will use a virtual queue for its new Marvel musical

Rogers: The Musical will use a virtual queue when the new live-action show begins its run at Disney California Adventure this month.
The show will open June 30 and run through August 31 at the Hyperion Theater in Disney California Adventure's Hollywood Land. The virtual queue for Rogers: The Musical will open in the official Disneyland app at 10:30am daily for the first two shows of that day, with a second opening of the queue at 2pm for the day's remaining showtimes. If you get into the queue, you will be assigned an available showtime and not be able to select one.
Telling the story of Steve Rogers' journey to becoming Captain America, Rogers: The Musical will include the songs "Star Spangled Man" from "Captain America: The First Avenger" and "Save The City" from the Hawkeye TV show, along with five all-new songs with music by Christopher Lennertz and lyrics by Jordan Peterson, Christopher Lennertz, and Alex Karukas.
Disney says that if the virtual queue reaches capacity, you can check at the theater for walk-up availability. In addition, Disneyland will be selling a $29 Rogers: The Musical Premium Viewing Experience package from the Studio Catering Co. Truck in Hollywood Land. That package will include access to lounge seating in front of Stage 12 before the show, priority choice of seating in the theater, a souvenir lanyard, a Rogers: The Musical popcorn bucket with kettle corn and choice of bottled beverage, and a Disney PhotoPass photo op.
That popcorn bucket also will be available for sale at vending carts outside the theater and will include red, white and blue-colored kettle corn. Other show-themed food and drinks available around the theater will include:
A virtual queue seems very unnecessary for a more temporary theater production like Rogers: The Musical. The virtual queue didn’t last super long for Runaway Railway as it is.
The bit where Disney is practically encouraging people to try the stand-by option suggests that Disney isn't exactly convinced of the need for a VQ at this show, either.
I didn't know Jordan Peterson wrote lyrics... I mean sure he's got some best selling books under his belt, but this seems out of his general purview.