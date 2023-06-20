At Walt Disney World, a 'Journey' can be the destination

Walt Disney World is moving closer toward finally completing its years-long transformation of EPCOT. Walt Disney Imagineering today released two photos of testing now underway on its upcoming "Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana" in the park's World Nature section.

Journey of Water is taking shape on the site of the former Innoventions West building, between Spaceship Earth and The Seas With Nemo & Friends. Walt Disney World has described the experience as "a lush exploration trail inviting EPCOT guests to meet and play with magical living water."



So how will guests "play with water" here? One of the two photos released today offers a visual clue.



"Guests of all ages will engage with water in a variety of ways as they learn about water’s amazing 'journey' around our natural world, including ways to better conserve our natural resources and protect water as it voyages throughout our natural world, connecting us all," WDI said in a social media post.

It's tough for me to describe Journey of Water as an "attraction," given what we have seen of it to date. I cannot imagine that this walk-through experience will attract a single family to plan a day at EPCOT, much less to book a visit to the Walt Disney World Resort. But that does not mean that Journey of Water won't be a valuable addition to the park.

Journey of Water provides more evidence to make the case that, at Disney, theme parks are not simply collections of rides and shows. The parks themselves are entertainment platforms, where just walking around can be as much of an adventure for visitors as going on the rides and shows themselves.

So even if Journey of Water might not rise to the level of "attraction" (though I have no doubt that it will be listed as such in Disney's app and guidemaps), it clearly seems a differentiator - a carefully designed, visually engaging, interactive experience that helps make a walk through EPCOT a unique experience from a walk through any other company's theme parks.

With the money that Disney earns across its business, Disney can afford to go big with its differentiators. But no theme park that wants to be competitive in the post-lockdown travel market can afford to ignore theirs.

No one wants to spend money to experience boring or ugly. Given that the majority of time people spend at theme parks is spent in the spaces in between attractions, those spaces had better be worth the investment of not just the ticket but also the time and expense of getting to the park. Even if a park can't afford to commission the detailed rock work and interactive water elements that Disney is installing at Journey of Water, it needs to make spending to build and maintain attractive gardens, passageways, and other public spaces a investment priority.

Otherwise, value-conscious fans will look elsewhere for destinations that provide a better return for their investment.

Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana will open this fall at Walt Disney World's EPCOT.

