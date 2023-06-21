Nick Fury is now recruiting at Disney California Adventure

Nick Fury has joined the line-up of Marvel characters now appearing at Disney California Adventure's Avengers Campus.

Fury (don't call him Nick) starting today is hosting a new interactive experience near the Avengers headquarters in the land, as the veteran S.H.I.E.L.D. leader looks to recruit a new generation of talent. Disneyland said that Fury will appear in the land only for a limited time, however.



Nick Fury in Avengers Campus. Photo courtesy Disneyland

Samuel L. Jackson's Fury is the lead character in the new Marvel TV series, "Secret Invasion," now streaming on Disney+, which might or might not have something to do with Fury's appearance now at the Disneyland Resort. You would need a higher security clearance to know for sure. (Which, perhaps, you could obtain after meeting with Fury. See? It all works out.)

For tickets to the park, the Disneyland Resort is offering a discounted three-day admission for California residents this summer, and our travel partner has that ticket for less than what Disney is charging on its own website. You can find that and other deals for non-residents on their Disneyland Resort tickets page.

