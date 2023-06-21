The red flags keep flying at Six Flags

The TEA/AECOM Theme Index report released last week detailed the ongoing recovery in the theme park industry. While few parks have gotten back to their pre-pandemic attendance levels, almost all are well on their way. Attendance is up across the industry two years in a row, and many parks are within 5% of their 2019 numbers.
With one big exception - Six Flags.
Six Flags Magic Mountain remains 15% below its 2019 numbers. Great America is down 20%, and Great Adventure is down nearly 38%. And those parks are heading in the wrong direction, too, as all three posted 2022 attendance numbers than their 2021 attendance. That's nuts, given that these parks lost days and endured capacity restrictions due to lockdown restrictions that year. The three Six Flags parks tracked by TEA/AECOM were the only major U.S. theme parks to record a drop in attendance in 2022 from 2021.
What's going on?
This isn't just a TEA/AECOM issue. Six Flags has been reporting tough numbers for attendance and revenue in its quarterly financial reports, too. Six Flags management, led by CEO Selim Bassoul, has taken away ticket and meal plan discounts and changed season pass and membership programs as they look to boost per capita guest spending and change the profile of Six Flags visitors.
Pruning the garden can be a sound growth strategy... in the long term. But history has proven that theme and amusement parks are a capital-intensive business. If you want them to come, you must build it.
That's not happening enough at Six Flags parks. The company has opened some of the attractions that it was developing before the pandemic, including the RMC single-rail coasters Jersey Devil Coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure and Wonder Woman Flight of Courage at Six Flags Magic Mountain. But it has not announced any orders for major new coasters since its parks reopened. Instead, Six Flags seems to be relying on food festivals and other special events to drive traffic even as the chain effectively raises its ticket prices.
Clearly, that's not working out for Six Flags yet. While competitors enjoy record-breaking revenue and rising attendance numbers, Six Flags are falling behind. Yes, lower attendance can mean shorter waits and a more pleasant experience, but not if parks cut back to running single trains on coasters and slowing operations throughout the park.
If Six Flags wants positive visitor reviews and word of mouth to drive attendance from the family audience its management covets, it needs to start spending more money on either expanded operations to drive wait times to nothing or new rides to attract that family market. And little kiddie coasters, such as the Skyline P'Sghetti Bowls it has ordered in Georgia and Texas, are not nearly enough. Cutting to growth offers no examples of proven success in the theme park business.
I remember when Six Flags was considered a better, more successful brand for theme parks than Disney. Okay, the 1970s and early '80s were a long time ago, but Cedar Fair, SeaWorld, and other parks are showing that a family market remains for destinations that focus on traditional amusement rides. Not everything has to be Disney and Universal-style themed experiences.
But even those parks need to invest in good food, pleasant surroundings, and engaging customer service in addition to well-operated and fun amusement rides. The model is there for Six Flags to follow. But if Six Flags is intent on creating a new model for success in the amusement park business - one based on cutting rather than building - the early returns suggest that success remains a long way off.
I'm just not convinced with the SF brand. Over looking the new attractions or lack thereof, what marketing strategies are implemented to coax families and even burned disposable income individuals to return. I've encountered enough rude employees from security to management and enough despaired facilities to last me a Six Flags lifetime. It's particularly interesting looking at the NJ/MD market as SF competitors are in full swing.
I think Russell absolutely nailed it:
"Personally, I'm not a fan of SF trying to change their guest makeup. The parks served a clear purpose for each of the local markets they serve, and trying to attract a more affluent, big-spending audience always seemed like a misguided attempt by the chain to be something they're not."
Something I was thinking while reading the article is that there is a place in the market for a theme park that provides a good value. That might hurt the image of the brand among the affluent, middle-class [perhaps upper middle class] consumer they're now trying to attract ... but they're not going to compete on quality with the theme parks those customers are likely to attend. It would be like Mitsubishi giving up its sales incentives and basement pricing to chase Mercedes-Benz customers.
I think this is a challenging needle to thread, obviously, but investing in ways to make a good guest experience accessible to people without means can be a successful business model. Will they figure it out? No idea! But I think it would be a bummer to lose the "best" example of a value theme park that we have.
Ultimately, I think this is a function of poor timing on the part of Six Flags. They clearly wanted to make a sea change in their fan base prior to the pandemic, which was always going to cost them revenue in the short term. Now that they've started down the path, trying to go back on it simply to make up for the pandemic losses that would have occurred whether they changed strategies or not would be suicide.
Personally, I'm not a fan of SF trying to change their guest makeup. The parks served a clear purpose for each of the local markets they serve, and trying to attract a more affluent, big-spending audience always seemed like a misguided attempt by the chain to be something they're not. However, I do have to give them credit for sticking to their guns in the face of criticism in an attempt to completely change their image. The question will be if they can continue to stay the course and actually get things pointed back in the right direction without having to invest millions in capital they don't really want to spend.
I will say this is the first year we have not purchased a SF Annual Pass (we're probably going to buy their "Plus" membership at some point this summer). The reason for that is because they want to charge 2-3x for an experience that has not changed substantially in nearly 5 years. Now, some increases in cost are necessary to keep up with inflation and to provide better compensation for employees, which in turn should result in a better guest experience, but trying to make this 180 in the matter of a year in the face of the challenges posed by the pandemic is a daunting experiment. I certainly don't want SF to go out of business, nor do I want them to revert to what they were in the 2000's. However, I do think there's a niche where they can provide value to their local markets while delivering destination-worthy attractions at prices below what other chains are charging. I do think they need to find this sweeet spot fast, because the clock is ticking...