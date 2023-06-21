The red flags keep flying at Six Flags

The TEA/AECOM Theme Index report released last week detailed the ongoing recovery in the theme park industry. While few parks have gotten back to their pre-pandemic attendance levels, almost all are well on their way. Attendance is up across the industry two years in a row, and many parks are within 5% of their 2019 numbers.

With one big exception - Six Flags.

Six Flags Magic Mountain remains 15% below its 2019 numbers. Great America is down 20%, and Great Adventure is down nearly 38%. And those parks are heading in the wrong direction, too, as all three posted 2022 attendance numbers than their 2021 attendance. That's nuts, given that these parks lost days and endured capacity restrictions due to lockdown restrictions that year. The three Six Flags parks tracked by TEA/AECOM were the only major U.S. theme parks to record a drop in attendance in 2022 from 2021.

What's going on?

This isn't just a TEA/AECOM issue. Six Flags has been reporting tough numbers for attendance and revenue in its quarterly financial reports, too. Six Flags management, led by CEO Selim Bassoul, has taken away ticket and meal plan discounts and changed season pass and membership programs as they look to boost per capita guest spending and change the profile of Six Flags visitors.

Pruning the garden can be a sound growth strategy... in the long term. But history has proven that theme and amusement parks are a capital-intensive business. If you want them to come, you must build it.

That's not happening enough at Six Flags parks. The company has opened some of the attractions that it was developing before the pandemic, including the RMC single-rail coasters Jersey Devil Coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure and Wonder Woman Flight of Courage at Six Flags Magic Mountain. But it has not announced any orders for major new coasters since its parks reopened. Instead, Six Flags seems to be relying on food festivals and other special events to drive traffic even as the chain effectively raises its ticket prices.

Clearly, that's not working out for Six Flags yet. While competitors enjoy record-breaking revenue and rising attendance numbers, Six Flags are falling behind. Yes, lower attendance can mean shorter waits and a more pleasant experience, but not if parks cut back to running single trains on coasters and slowing operations throughout the park.

If Six Flags wants positive visitor reviews and word of mouth to drive attendance from the family audience its management covets, it needs to start spending more money on either expanded operations to drive wait times to nothing or new rides to attract that family market. And little kiddie coasters, such as the Skyline P'Sghetti Bowls it has ordered in Georgia and Texas, are not nearly enough. Cutting to growth offers no examples of proven success in the theme park business.

I remember when Six Flags was considered a better, more successful brand for theme parks than Disney. Okay, the 1970s and early '80s were a long time ago, but Cedar Fair, SeaWorld, and other parks are showing that a family market remains for destinations that focus on traditional amusement rides. Not everything has to be Disney and Universal-style themed experiences.

But even those parks need to invest in good food, pleasant surroundings, and engaging customer service in addition to well-operated and fun amusement rides. The model is there for Six Flags to follow. But if Six Flags is intent on creating a new model for success in the amusement park business - one based on cutting rather than building - the early returns suggest that success remains a long way off.

