Disneyland Paris opens a new adventure under the sea

One of Disneyland Paris' unique attractions has reopened to guests.

The Les Mystères du Nautilus walk-through has been closed for years in the park's Discoveryland. But today it has reopened to guests, allowing them once again to explore the submarine from Jules Verne's "Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Seas" - and the 1954 Walt Disney live-action film.



Photos courtesy Walt Disney Imagineering

Don't be fooled by the size of the Nautilus on the lagoon. Inside scoop here - when you enter this attraction, you're not actually walking into that ship. Instead, a winding staircase will turn you around and send you into a show building hidden behind the bushes lining Discoveryland, allowing Imagineers to present the "mysteries of the Nautilus" in a much larger space.

Guests will find some changes when they board this revamped Nautilus experience, however.

"We completely refurbished the attraction while also bringing a new story where our guests will experience the wonders of the oceans," WDI Show Producer Louise Doré said. "To deliver that message, we recorded a new soundtrack specially orchestrated for the attraction as well as a new narration."

"We wanted to tell a conservation story that would be more relevant today to our guests, so now, as Louise mentioned, new encounters are happening in the Grand Salon scene," Principal Illusion Integrator Daniel Joseph said. "The cool thing was that with that project, we worked with our Disney marine biologists, animal keepers, and all kinds of talented and amazing people within the company who work with marine life. These scientific resources helped give a sense of realism to the Nautilus attraction that wasn’t possible before."

Translation - the giant squid animatronic is gone, replaced by screen media of more realistic ocean life. It's less Jules Verne and more Jacques Cousteau. But is that what Disney fans actually want?

For more information about the park, including our reader rankings and a link to discounted tickets, please see our Visitors guide to Disneyland Paris.

