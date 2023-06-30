Crack closes one of the nation's top roller coasters

One of the nation's top roller coasters might be down for a while, following multiple reports of what appears to be a significant crack on one of its supports.

Pictures and video posted to social media show the crack, which appears to have developed this afternoon on Fury 325. The 2015 Bolliger & Mabillard Hyper is ranked number five on Theme Park Insider's list of top 25 roller coasters. It runs at a top speed of 95 mph on 6,602 feet of track, with that advertised height of 325 feet.

But no one wants to run on a coaster that does what this video showed happening to Fury 325's track this afternoon. You can see photos of the crack via the Carowinds Annual Passholders group on Facebook.



Photos via Carowinds Annual Passholders on Facebook

Multiple Theme Park Insider readers reported that the park closed the coaster immediately after the crack flex and that it remained down the rest of the day. No injuries were reported. There have been no official updates yet from the park.

