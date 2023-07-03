How to plan your trip to Disneyland and the Los Angeles area

On this holiday week in the United States, I wanted to point your attention toward the trip-planning resources we have available for you here on Theme Park Insider.

In addition to our daily blog posts, we maintain visitors guides to more than 30 top parks from around the world, which you can find at themeparkinsider.com/reviews. Today, I would like to focus on the parks in the greater Los Angeles area, as an invitation for theme park fans to come visit Theme Park Insider's hometown.

Compared with much of the rest of the country, the weather's been great here in LA. (Must find wood now to knock on!) With no storms, reasonable temperatures, plenty of sun (now, finally), and little soul-sucking humidity, Southern California offers comfortable weather for a summer getaway.

And this is the place to be for new, world-class theme park attractions this summer. Super Nintendo World is open at Universal Studios Hollywood, and Disneyland is celebrating The Walt Disney Company's 100th anniversary with new shows and a major new ride. Knott's is plussing the park with a refreshed Fiesta Village section, and Six Flags Magic Mountain... well, it's got some of its shortest wait times in a while, for coaster fans wanting to experience the park's expansive line-up.

You can find Theme Park Insider readers' attraction rankings, strategies for visiting, maps, and even links to discounted tickets in our visitors guide for these Los Angeles and Orange county parks:

The Los Angeles area offers much more than just theme parks, of course. You can discover some of those attractions, as well as ticket deals for visiting, through our partner's Los Angeles attractions page.

If you are flying into the area, Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) is nearing the completion of a massive, multi-billion-dollar improvement project that has seen the opening of several new terminals, including those for Delta and Southwest. A new automated people mover system will open next year. LAX offers the most nonstop flights from destinations around the world, but two other local airports stand closer to the local theme parks, if you are looking to avoid LA-area traffic, especially around LAX.

The Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) is just five miles from Universal Studios Hollywood and much closer to Six Flags Magic Mountain than LAX is. For Disneyland and the Orange County parks, consider John Wayne Airport (SNA) in Santa Ana, too. It's about 10 miles closer to the Disneyland Resort than LAX, with often much less traffic in between. Airports in Long Beach (LGB) and Ontario (ONT) also are available, though flight scheduled are limited there.

California is a delightful and welcoming destination for visitors from around the nation and the world. If you have any questions about visiting California, the Los Angeles area, and any of its attractions, please ask in the comments or over on our Theme Park Insider discussion forum.

Have a great summer!

