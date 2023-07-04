The top theme park news stories of 2023, so far

As Americans celebrate Independence Day on this Fourth of July, let's look back at the biggest stories in the theme park industry over the first six months of 2023.

These are my picks for the most significant developments in the industry - for both fans and insiders - so far this year. If there's another story out there that you think merits additional discussion, please tell us about that in the comments.

Six Flags falls behind as industry recovers and expands

People are out and traveling again, as the attractions across the country and around much of the world - including theme parks - return to full capacity after the pandemic lockdowns and the travel hangover that followed. Attendance was up at theme parks across North America and Europe in 2022 and heading into 2023, with one big exception: Six Flags.

Under new CEO Selim Bassoul, Six Flags has slashed discounts in an effort to attract a higher-spending clientele. That's working by one metric, with per cap revenue numbers up, but attendance is dropping at major parks such as Six Flags Magic Mountain in Los Angeles and Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey. Initial reports in 2023 suggest that trend is continuing, with wait times down across the chain this summer.

Six Flags has not announced any major new attractions for next season, nor placed any orders since the pandemic, save for a couple of kiddie coasters. Instead, the chain is relying on food festivals and events to drive traffic to its parks. Six Flags is not alone there, as Cedar Fair, Legoland, and SeaWorld Parks also have leaned into events this year. But SeaWorld also is opening new coasters and thrill rides, with new rides also debuting at several Cedar Fair parks. That's why many of them, especially SeaWorld, seem to be seeing big attendance gains this summer.

Meanwhile, Universal is just crushing it, moving up the attendance rankings and welcoming wall-to-wall crowds at its parks in Orlando and Hollywood. Walt Disney World seems finally to have found the upper limit that its guests will pay, with soft attendance in Florida this summer, driving fans over to Universal and SeaWorld. However, Disneyland seems to be holding its own, helped by a big new ride and shows, as well as its ever-loyal pass base.

Super Nintendo World opens at Universal Studios Hollywood

It's been a big year for Mario, with Universal's "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" leading the movie industry this year, and Super Nintendo World finally opening at Universal Studios Hollywood.

The second installation of the Mario-themed land, following the original at Universal Studios Japan, has been a major hit for the park since its soft opening in January. Universal has been selling out early access to the park pretty much every morning, charging an extra $20-30 on top of park admission for participating fans. The Mario Kart ride is slammed throughout the day, and the land's Toadstool Cafe might be the toughest table to get in Los Angeles right now.

The interactive elements throughout Super Nintendo World likely influenced Disneyland to revamp its Mickey's Toontown this year, adding Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway from Florida in an attempt to match the big new ride at Universal.

And the expansion isn't over at Universal. The park has closed its Special Effects Stage and Animal Actors show to clear space for a Fast & Furious-themed roller coaster that the park has yet to announce.

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi opens

With the pandemic continuing to affect the Chinese theme park market, where projects are getting canceled all over, the Middle East has become the (literal and figurative) hot market for theme park development right now. Saudi Arabia is throwing around billions of dollars on new attractions, in an effort to wash its reputation and attract visitors to the Kingdom. But Saudi is just expanding the travel business model established by its neighbors in the United Arab Emirates, where Abu Dhabi's Miral has developed an impressive resort destination on Yas Island.

It's not all good news for the parks business in the UAE, of course. Dubai Parks and Resort announced in April that it would close its Bollywood Parks Dubai permanently. IMG Worlds appears to have abandoned, or at least indefinitely postponed, its announced plans for a second gate. But Yas Island presses on, opening its new SeaWorld Abu Dhabi in May.

And it might be Miral's most visually impressive park to date. It's certainly a model for what a SeaWorld theme park should be - given a ridiculous budget, of course.

Next up on Yas Island is a new Harry Potter-themed land in Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi. The UAE is a very different place to visit than Saudi Arabia, where Six Flags Qiddiya is under construction and looking to break coaster records with its audacious Falcon's Flight. Led by Dubai's many attractions, the UAE is one of the world's most visited destinations. But none of the country's parks have been able to crack the industry's top attendance lists yet. Can Yas Island ever make that happen?

Universal goes small to get bigger

This story isn't affecting fans in 2023, but I think it does set the stage for big changes in the industry over the rest of the decade.

Many industry insiders long have suggested that the United States theme park market has been close to built out. A stagnant middle class makes the U.S. a less attractive market for development compared with emerging economies in China, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. Universal is expanding its Orlando resort with the Epic Universe theme park, but other than Legoland building in New York, it's been a long time since any major park has expanded into a new market.

But big parks aren't the only medium for themed entertainment. We see this with the expansion of stand-alone attractions, themed entertainment tours (how many immersive Van Gogh exhibits came to your hometown?), theme-park-like museum exhibitions, and even well-themed family entertainment centers. Now Universal has announced that it will expand into two new markets - Dallas and Las Vegas - with smaller-scale parks and attractions.

Disney once contemplated this with "mini Magic Kingdoms" then made a step toward the model with DisneyQuest. But the company never made that model work. Can Universal grow its market share with smaller attractions? And if it does, will others follow? We soon will find out.

Disney v Florida

I left this one for last on my list because for all the news coverage that Gov. Ron DeSantis' political feud with The Walt Disney Company has elicited, pretty much nothing has changed in the daily operation of the Walt Disney World Resort. DeSantis' replacement for the Reedy Creek Improvement District holds meetings that result in nothing other than lawsuits, while Disney continues to do what it wants in Florida.

What has changed is that Disney has canceled its plans to bring its Disney Parks and Experiences segment headquarters, along with Walt Disney Imagineering, to a new corporate campus at Lake Nona, near the Orlando International Airport. CEO Bob Iger canceled previous CEO Bob Chapek's approval for the move, meaning that dozens of Imagineers no longer face having to move to the Orlando area to keep their jobs. (Many Imagineers quit the company when they did face that move, however.)

Disney, DeSantis and the governor's hand-picked oversight board are all now in federal court, where nothing is happening yet but lawyers collecting billable hours - perhaps even enough to be able to afford a stay at Disney World? Nah. Not even the lawyers can afford that.

Meanwhile, back on the west coast, Disneyland is pushing its DisneylandForward plan for more planning flexibility at the Disneyland Resort. DeSantis' archrival Gov. Gavin Newsom visited the resort and was briefed on the plan, allowing Newsom to take a shot at Florida by portraying California as a more flexible and business-friendly environment than Florida. Still, Anaheim hasn't moved yet on the DisneylandForward proposal and neither Disneyland nor Disney World have any major new attractions announced. So for now, 'tis all sound and fury, signifying nothing.

More attraction openings

For a running list - plus links to reviews and on-ride videos - of all the new attractions we have covered here on Theme Park Insider this year, please visit our 2023 new attractions page.

And if you like what we are doing here, please support us by signing up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (4)