Knott's extends its water park season to October

Knott's Berry Farm's water park is extending its season through September, the park announced today.

Knott's Soak City will be open for three extra weekends, on Saturdays and Sundays from September 16 through October 1. The 15-acre waterpark is located across Beach Blvd. from Knott's Berry Farm and just south of Independence Hall. Attractions include a wave pool, lazy river, two children's play areas, four capsule slides, and about a dozen other water slides plus the The Wedge - a family raft ride.



The Wedge. Photo courtesy Knott's

It's been a bit of a late start this year for California's typically warm, sunny weather, so locals and visitors might be looking to make up for lost time with extra weekends later in the season for water park visits, assuming that the summery weather will hold on through the beginning of October - which it so often does.

