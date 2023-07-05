Meta's Threads joins the social media fray

If you are looking for a new social media network to join, Meta's new Threads app just dropped. And we are on it, at threads.net/@themeparkinsider.

The app is based on Instagram accounts and is Facebook/Instagram/Whatsapp owner Meta's answer to Twitter, which is self-immolating this week with a daily limit on the number of Tweets you are allowed to read. Plenty of Twitter rivals have launched since Elon Musk bought the social media network, but Thread's foundation on Instagram should give it a massive head start in followers that other would-be Twitter killers have not enjoyed.

First thoughts: Threads does not (at least yet) allow you to restrict your feed to just the accounts you follow, so it's a free for all right now, as everyone is trying to use early visibility to build their follower counts. But Threads does put a little + sign on the icons that you do not follow when they appear in your feed, making it easy to follow those new (to you) accounts, if you like what they have to say.

You get on Threads by downloading the app and signing in with your Instagram account, so you will need one of those to use Threads. You can opt to automatically follow all the accounts you follow on Instagram once the join Threads, and you can follow other Threads accounts as well. Threads is a text-based microblogging platform, with a 500-character limit, though you can attach photos and videos of up to five minutes to your post.

Again, if you would like to follow me there, I am at threads.net/@themeparkinsider. In addition, you can follow Theme Park Insider on the following networks:

Thank you for following Theme Park Insider, wherever you do and from wherever you are.

Update: Here are the official theme park accounts I have seen on the app so far:

Replies (0)