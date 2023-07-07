Disney's Muppets are coming to the EPCOT Food & Wine fest

Disney IP is taking over yet another part of the Walt Disney World Resort. This time, it's one of the food locations at the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival.

Disney World has used IP throughout its EPCOT festivals before. That's nothing new. We have seen character topiaries during the Flower & Garden festival, Disney on Broadway during the Festival of the Arts, and even characters such as Remy starring in kids activities during the flagship Food & Wine event. But now Disney is theming one of the festival marketplace food booths at this year's festivals to an IP property.

Dr. Bunsen Honeydew and his ever-suffering assistant, Beaker, of Muppet Labs, will host the Brew-Wing at the Odyssey global marketplace for this year's EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival, which beings July 27 and runs through November 18.

The festival menu at the Odyssey will include:

Orange-Cardamom Wings

Scotch Bonnet Pepper-Curry Wings with Creamy Cucumber Raita

Garlic-Parmesan Wings

Traditional Buffalo Wings with Celery and Ranch

Peanut Butter and Jelly Sticky Wings

And two plant-based selections:

Impossible Buffalo Chicken Tenders with Plant-Based Blue Cheese, Plant-Based Ranch and Celery

Crispy Brussels Sprouts with Buffalo Sauce, Plant-Based Blue Cheese and Plant-Based Ranch

Beer and hard cider also will be available, as will non-alcoholic Frozen Pomegranate Tea and a Pickle Milkshake.

Cue the comments as we imagine which of the EPCOT food booths are next most likely to be adopted by Disney characters, and what the resulting menu changes might be.

