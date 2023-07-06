Carowinds orders new support column for broken coaster

Carowinds, along with manufacturer Bolliger & Mabillard, have completed the inspection of Fury 325, the roller coaster that suffered a visible crack on one of its support columns last month.

"In partnership with B&M, we have performed a battery of tests to identify the cause of the fracture, which appears to have formed along a weld line in the steel column," Carowinds said in a statement released to the press today.

Bolliger & Mabillard now is fabricating a new support column for Fury 325, which is expected to be delivered to the park next week. Following installation, Carowinds will resume testing the coaster, including an accelerometer test and 500 test cycles of the ride.

"Once this phase is completed, we will ask B&M and the third-party testing firm to perform a final inspection to ensure the ride exceeds all required specifications," Carowinds said.

There is no timeline yet for when the coaster might reopen. Carowinds said that it will work with the North Carolina Department of Labor's Elevator and Amusement Device Bureau to finalize those plans following all private third-party inspections.

Carowinds also said that it will add new procedures to its regular ride inspections "to promptly identify and address future potential issues.

"These new measures will include the regular use of drones outfitted with cameras to access and inspect hard-to-reach areas," the park said.

No one was injured when the crack developed on the ride, which was closed immediately on June 30 after the crack became visible to park guests and employees.

