Here is what to eat in Disneyland's New San Fransokyo Square

The Disneyland Resort will expand its menu of Asian-inspired eats starting next week, when San Fransokyo Square takes over the former Pacific Wharf in Disney California Adventure.

Disneyland today revealed the menus for the area's three, counter-service restaurants. The Lucky Fortune Cookery, which switches its menu on July 19, sees the biggest changes.



Photos courtesy Disneyland

A new, Karaage-inspired Crispy Chicken Sandwich leads the menu at Lucky Fortune Cookery. The sandwich will come with with slaw and Togarashi mayonnaise on a potato bun and will be served with garlic chips.

Beef Birria Ramen replaces the current Pork Ramen, while two new Yaki Ubon selections replace the current Spicy Szechuan Chicken and Impossible Bánh Mì. A Yaki Udon with mushrooms, sugar snap peas, roasted red peppers, bok choy, and dark soy and hoisin sauces will be the plant-based offering, with a Yaki Udon with Karaage-inspired Chicken also available.

For dessert, Lucky Fortune Cookery will offer an Instagram-ready Baymax Macaron filled with chocolate-hazelnut spread and buttercream.

The Pork Wonton Nachos, Teriyaki Chicken with sautéed vegetables and steamed rice, and Beef Bulgogi Burrito will remain on the Lucky Fortune Cookery after the switch on July 19.

The Pacific Wharf Café also is seeing big changes, including its name, which will become Aunt Cass Café. The cafe's popular clam chowder bread bowl will transform into San Fransokyo Clam Chowder, which Disney describes as a "creamy clam chowder with bacon, potatoes, and a hint of white miso," still served in a Boudin sourdough bread bowl. The Mac & Cheese will remain without change on the menu, which also welcomes a Curry Beef bread bowl.

This one features "beef, carrots, potatoes, and onions cooked in classic curry topped with rice, pickled ginger, and green onions served in a Boudin sourdough bread bowl," Disney said.

Also new to the menu will be a Shrimp Katsu Sandwich ("Panko-breaded shrimp patty on a potato bun with cabbage slaw, spicy mayo, and katsu sauce served with garlic chips"), and a Soba Noodle Salad ("with tofu, cabbage, edamame, carrots, roasted corn, scallions, and cilantro topped with crispy shallots and sesame ginger dressing").

The Turkey Pesto Club will remain on the cafe menu, which will add a Japanese-style Fluffy Cheesecake as a new sweet. There's no official date yet for the name and menu switch, other than "coming soon."

Cocina Cucamonga Mexican Grill will make its menu switch on July 26, though the only change there is the addition of San Fransokyo-style Street Corn, "with Togarashi mayonnaise, queso fresco, furikake, and bonito flakes served with wheat chicharrones," according to Disney. Otherwise, the variety of street tacos will remain.

Also on July 26, Rita’s Turbine Blenders makes its debut, with the Port of San Fransokyo Cervecería following at a date to be named.

Finally, for our eBay flippers out there, San Fransokyo Square will sell a new Baymax Sipper (limit two per flipper, er, customer) at the three restaurants. The sale date for that item also is yet to be announced.

