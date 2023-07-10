Here is what to eat in Disneyland's New San Fransokyo Square

Disneyland today revealed the menus for the area's three, counter-service restaurants. The Lucky Fortune Cookery, which switches its menu on July 19, sees the biggest changes.
A new, Karaage-inspired Crispy Chicken Sandwich leads the menu at Lucky Fortune Cookery. The sandwich will come with with slaw and Togarashi mayonnaise on a potato bun and will be served with garlic chips.
Beef Birria Ramen replaces the current Pork Ramen, while two new Yaki Ubon selections replace the current Spicy Szechuan Chicken and Impossible Bánh Mì. A Yaki Udon with mushrooms, sugar snap peas, roasted red peppers, bok choy, and dark soy and hoisin sauces will be the plant-based offering, with a Yaki Udon with Karaage-inspired Chicken also available.
For dessert, Lucky Fortune Cookery will offer an Instagram-ready Baymax Macaron filled with chocolate-hazelnut spread and buttercream.
The Pork Wonton Nachos, Teriyaki Chicken with sautéed vegetables and steamed rice, and Beef Bulgogi Burrito will remain on the Lucky Fortune Cookery after the switch on July 19.
The Pacific Wharf Café also is seeing big changes, including its name, which will become Aunt Cass Café. The cafe's popular clam chowder bread bowl will transform into San Fransokyo Clam Chowder, which Disney describes as a "creamy clam chowder with bacon, potatoes, and a hint of white miso," still served in a Boudin sourdough bread bowl. The Mac & Cheese will remain without change on the menu, which also welcomes a Curry Beef bread bowl.
This one features "beef, carrots, potatoes, and onions cooked in classic curry topped with rice, pickled ginger, and green onions served in a Boudin sourdough bread bowl," Disney said.
Also new to the menu will be a Shrimp Katsu Sandwich ("Panko-breaded shrimp patty on a potato bun with cabbage slaw, spicy mayo, and katsu sauce served with garlic chips"), and a Soba Noodle Salad ("with tofu, cabbage, edamame, carrots, roasted corn, scallions, and cilantro topped with crispy shallots and sesame ginger dressing").
The Turkey Pesto Club will remain on the cafe menu, which will add a Japanese-style Fluffy Cheesecake as a new sweet. There's no official date yet for the name and menu switch, other than "coming soon."
Cocina Cucamonga Mexican Grill will make its menu switch on July 26, though the only change there is the addition of San Fransokyo-style Street Corn, "with Togarashi mayonnaise, queso fresco, furikake, and bonito flakes served with wheat chicharrones," according to Disney. Otherwise, the variety of street tacos will remain.
Also on July 26, Rita’s Turbine Blenders makes its debut, with the Port of San Fransokyo Cervecería following at a date to be named.
Finally, for our eBay flippers out there, San Fransokyo Square will sell a new Baymax Sipper (limit two per flipper, er, customer) at the three restaurants. The sale date for that item also is yet to be announced.
@thecolonel - Mushrooms are a good source of plant-based protein, and the first ingredient listed in Robert's description of Yaki Udon. The noodles themselves also contain protein, so I'm not sure why some phony meat substitute would be needed to nutritionally balance the meal. Frankly none of these menu items really tickle my fancy, and in general I've found that the Disneyland Resort's food offerings have gone seriously downhill over the past decade. However, just because they don't have tofu or some Impossible/Beyond/etc... product doesn't mean vegetarians won't like/want it.
I still don't get your constant harping on Mobile Ordering. Get with the 21st century, because mobile ordering is here to stay, and will likely continue to replace in-person ordering in virtually every quick service restaurant in the world. Yes, some systems have some odd quirks (I still can't believe restaurant apps don't universally accept Apple Pay and/or Google Pay), but I'd much rather place an order from my phone where I can verify all the customizations are accurately listed then to have something missed because a cashier couldn't hear me (or didn't bother to listen) in a loud and crowded register area. Mobile ordering for quick service meals is far superior and saves the restaurant money in labor costs and reduced shrinkage. It's a win win for everyone involved, unless you're a luddite.
100 grams of mushrooms has 3 grams of protein. If you think that's going to sustain you throughout a hard day of Disneyland walking, well, you must be much much smaller than me, haha. The noodles are also very low in protein. We veggies don't need a fake meat substitute, but we do need protein--beans, tofu, nuts; etc. Without it you'll be out of energy in no time. Get it?
As for mobile order, it sucks, and many, many people agree with me about that, including a large number of cast members I've spoken with. Unless you're the sort of person who wants to plan where they'll be in two or three hours--and when I'm on vacation I absolutely do not--you will not be able to eat when you want to, because the service windows will be filled. By mid-day when the service windows are filled, you can't even get a drink when you want to. I also don't want to have to waste my time navigating through their arcane app to try and find the restaurant, then sort through all their various menus to order. I go to Disneyland in part so my family can get away from screens, so the last thing I want to do is spend more time in my phone. Sure, it's a facial win for Disneyland, because it saves them the cost of labor, but I would argue it's a net loss in the long run because lots of people, like me, have stopped eating in the park, and have lots of bad blood because Disney is trying to force us into doing castmember work because they want to save a buck. That might work at Safeway, but at Disney, a super-duper expensive vacation destination? Not hardly. There's a reason we don't see any other upscale places adopting Disney's absurd "do it yourself" plan, because it pisses people off and ruins the experience. Even Universal knows well enough to preserve their food service cashiers, which is why it's still easy to eat there.
You want to do their work for them, go to town. But it's lame that you're calling me names because I'm not a sheep like you who immediately falls into line to help Disney make more money. Maybe you can get back there and make the food, too, make your own bed at the hotel and swap out your own towels? Luddite my ass, just don't respond to me if you're going to cast insulting dispersions.
"you will not be able to eat when you want to, because the service windows will be filled."
this has not been my experience at either United States disney resort since mobile ordering has become the norm. not saying it never happens, obviously, but I've never pulled up the mobile order tab and thought, "damn, guess I can't get something to eat for two hours."
That's great for you Jacob, I wish I had that experience, but mine has decidedly been quite the opposite.
Of course, even when you do get a service window that works for you, you are often still made to wait, sometimes up to 15 minutes before you food is ready. Again, previously you ordered and were served your food; now, you waste precious minutes navigating their horrible app, you order for hours in advance, and then when you arrive you wait longer still. If you have kids, who want to eat when they're hungry, it's an absolute nightmare.
I can't begin to understand why people are so eager to put in work and suffer such inconvenience at a place that costs $1000+ a day for a family of four to attend. This ain't Six Flags (though frankly even Six Flags has better food service than Disney now).
thecolonel" (howling at Russell): "But it's lame that you're calling me names because I'm not a sheep like you ..."
Me: First, I don't see where Russell called you a name. Second, you just called Russell "a sheep". Which is a name. Which makes you seem more than a little petty.
Who cares what you don't see, mind your own business.
I actually prefer not to have fake meat on my food, they’re filled with a bunch of chemicals and sodium to make it “taste” like meat.
I’m kind of disappointed in the Aunt Cass Cafe offerings because it makes it look like none of the people involved in the project know what she serves in her Cafe: It’s coffee and pastries.
you know you can still get in line to order your food, right
"Unless you're the sort of person who wants to plan where they'll be in two or three hours--and when I'm on vacation I absolutely do not--you will not be able to eat when you want to..."
Outside of peak days, I have never had to wait two or three hours to place an order around a typical lunch or dinner time. Usually 15 minutes tops.
"Disney is trying to force us into doing castmember work because they want to save a buck...You want to do their work for them, go to town."
If "work" means I scroll an app for 5 minutes instead of waiting 20+ minutes in line for indecisive families to go over the menu with a cashier, then I'll gladly make that effort.
"As for mobile order, it sucks, and many, many people agree with me about that, including a large number of cast members I've spoken with."
Where do these opinions exist? Who are these people?
@thecolonel - (Chuckle)
Here, let me help you up off the floor.
Chicken Sandwich looks legit.
@TH - I guess you could infer that I called thecolonel a "luddite", though I do wonder if they have just had some incredibly unlucky experiences with MDE or really belong to that categorization. I would absolutely agree that MDE is not the most elegant or even stable mobile application out there, but considering how much you can manage within a single app (which can also be managed through a standard web browser) it could be far worse.
I can perhaps understand some of the frustration with Mobile Order, particularly if you're visiting with a larger group, because it means gathering everyone around a single device to place an order. Some people also like to see what is coming out of the kitchen before they order it, and there's nothing worse than explaining the options to a child only for them to shrug at you (and then when you hand them the device to order themselves, they inevitably screw something up). However, I just don't see the hatred for Mobile Order among general park goers (or CMs) outside of what thecolonel frequently expresses here. Most guests are generally happy with the service and flexibility it offers. CMs would obviously have a gripe because it cuts out some front line jobs, but given that Disney is having trouble with staffing, I think those numbers would be really low. The ability to place your lunch/dinner order while you're waiting in line for a ride, sitting around waiting for a show or parade, or walking between attractions, parks, etc... is a massive time saver.
There's nothing worse than discussing with your family on where you want to eat lunch and then making your way halfway across a crowded park to be encountered with a 20-30 minute line just to place your order (even if you knew the double-sided register trick). Mobile Order completely eliminates that uncertainty, and most importantly makes sure that there is adequate seating available for guests who actually have food to eat - far too often I've seen and heard about situations where guests with trays of food not being able to get a table because 1 person is standing in line to order while their entire family is squatting on a table.
So Lucky Fortune eliminated the Impossible Bahn Mi and replaced with a noodle bowl that doesn't contain any protein, joy. Disney always looking out for vegetarian and vegan guests.
But who am I kidding, with mobile order making it impossible to eat when and where you want, I'll never eat at any of these places.