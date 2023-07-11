What's new this year at the EPCOT Food & Wine Festival?
The annual EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival returns to Walt Disney World July 27. Disney has released this year's marketplace menus, so let's look at what's new at this year's festival.
We already told you about the Brew-Wing Lab at the Odyssey, where the Muppets' Dr. Bunsen Honeydew and Beaker will be hosting a selection of wings and drinks, so start here if you've not read that already: Disney's Muppets are coming to the EPCOT Food & Wine fest.
Now, on to the new food items at the other marketplaces around the festival.
Flavors from Fire
- Chimichurri Marinated Skirt Steak Taco with crushed avocado, grilled corn salsa, pickled red onions, queso fresco, and cilantro-lime cream
- Spiced Chocolate Tart with BBQ potato chip crust, salted whisky-caramel, and smoked sea salt
The Fry Basket
- Pickle Fries with dill ranch
Mexico
- Tostada de Carnitas: Braised pork on a fried corn tortilla with black beans, avocado mousse, queso fresco, and chives
- Taco de Costilla: Slow-braised beef short rib on a corn tortilla with salsa de chile morita, avocado mousse, and spring onions
- Pastel Imposible: Layers of traditional Mexican flan and tres leches with guava and cajeta
China
- Crispy Duck Bao Bun with hoisin sauce
The Alps
- Dark Chocolate Fondue with berries, pound cake, and meringues
Flavors of America
- Italian Hot Beef Sandwich with shaved beef, spicy giardiniera, and au jus on a French roll
- Cioppino: Seafood Stew with saffron-infused tomato-fennel broth and crostini
- Chilaquiles: Corn tortilla chips tossed in salsa verde with ranchero chicken, queso fresco, cilantro-lime crema, and a soft-poached egg
Italy
- Focaccia Ripiena: Freshly-baked focaccia, beef meatballs, tomato sauce, and burrata cheese
- Cavatelli with sweet sausage ragoût and crispy Applewood-smoked bacon
- Lemon Ricotta Cheesecake with vanilla cream and strawberry compote
Japan
- Fire Taiko Roll: Sushi roll with spicy tuna, cucumber, and pickled daikon radish served with spicy sauce
- Beef Wa-Gyu Don: Traditional Japanese rice bowl with American wagyu beef over steamed white rice
Greece
- Plant-based Impossible Moussaka
Refreshment Port
- Cinnamon-Sugar Beaver Tail
In addition, four new marketplaces will open at this year's festival, later this fall.
Bubbles & Brine
- Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail with prosecco cocktail sauce and grilled lemon
- Jonah Crab Claw Cocktail with stone-ground mustard sauce
- Caviar with traditional accompaniments, champagne cream, and blini
Char & Chop
- Roasted Porchetta with lemon-parsley salsa verde and shaved fennel salad
- Grilled Impossible Spicy Sausage with herbed polenta, puttanesca sauce, and ricotta
- Meat Assorti: Trio of shaved meats with baby arugula, pickled mustard seeds, truffle oil, and grilled ciabatta
Wine & Wedge
- Assorted Artisanal Cheeses and Accompaniments
- Boursin Fig & Balsamic Soufflé with fig tapenade
- Southern Pimento Cheese with bread-and-butter pickled vegetables and grilled bread
- Artist Palette of Wine and Cheese
Swirled Showcase will offer a Mickey-shaped Liquid Nitro Cake as well as soft-serve and floats.
The 2023 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival starts July 27 and runs through November 18.
Looks like Italy got a much-needed revamp of its menu. The items there were reliably good (though not a great value), but had grown stale.
The Fire Taiko Roll at Japan sounds almost identical to the Dragon Roll they served last year. Not sure if the sauce is getting an update, but this seems like more of a rebranding than an actual "new" item.
How can 2 of the 3 new items added to a kiosk called "Char and Chop" neither be grilled (char) or boned (chop)? The 3rd new item for this stand (Impossible Grilled Sausage) may be grilled, but is probably better served at the Italy or Flavors of America kiosk (though it might be too close to the Italian Beef sandwich to get much traction there).
I can only imagine how expensive (or small portioned) the caviar will be, especially since the DDP (and utilizing snack credits at the F&W Festival) won't be available until 2024.
It does sound like yet another year will pass where the EPCOT F&W Festival will JUST feature the kiosks and Eat to the Beat concerts. At what point can long-time fans abandon hope of a return to the Festival's height with seminars, cooking demonstrations, special events, exclusive dinners, and Party for the Senses? Disney has been all about the upcharges over the past 2 years, yet one of the most anticipated upcharge times of the year has yet to bring back those hard-ticketed events.