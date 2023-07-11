Robert Niles
What's new this year at the EPCOT Food & Wine Festival?

July 11, 2023, 11:13 AM · The annual EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival returns to Walt Disney World July 27. Disney has released this year's marketplace menus, so let's look at what's new at this year's festival.

We already told you about the Brew-Wing Lab at the Odyssey, where the Muppets' Dr. Bunsen Honeydew and Beaker will be hosting a selection of wings and drinks, so start here if you've not read that already: Disney's Muppets are coming to the EPCOT Food & Wine fest.

Now, on to the new food items at the other marketplaces around the festival.

Chimichurri Marinated Skirt Steak Taco and Spiced Chocolate Tart from Flavors from Fire
Photo courtesy Walt Disney World

Flavors from Fire

The Fry Basket

Mexico

China

The Alps

Flavors of America

Italy

Japan

Greece

Refreshment Port

In addition, four new marketplaces will open at this year's festival, later this fall.

Bubbles & Brine

Char & Chop

Wine & Wedge

Swirled Showcase will offer a Mickey-shaped Liquid Nitro Cake as well as soft-serve and floats.

The 2023 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival starts July 27 and runs through November 18.

July 11, 2023 at 12:48 PM

Looks like Italy got a much-needed revamp of its menu. The items there were reliably good (though not a great value), but had grown stale.

The Fire Taiko Roll at Japan sounds almost identical to the Dragon Roll they served last year. Not sure if the sauce is getting an update, but this seems like more of a rebranding than an actual "new" item.

How can 2 of the 3 new items added to a kiosk called "Char and Chop" neither be grilled (char) or boned (chop)? The 3rd new item for this stand (Impossible Grilled Sausage) may be grilled, but is probably better served at the Italy or Flavors of America kiosk (though it might be too close to the Italian Beef sandwich to get much traction there).

I can only imagine how expensive (or small portioned) the caviar will be, especially since the DDP (and utilizing snack credits at the F&W Festival) won't be available until 2024.

It does sound like yet another year will pass where the EPCOT F&W Festival will JUST feature the kiosks and Eat to the Beat concerts. At what point can long-time fans abandon hope of a return to the Festival's height with seminars, cooking demonstrations, special events, exclusive dinners, and Party for the Senses? Disney has been all about the upcharges over the past 2 years, yet one of the most anticipated upcharge times of the year has yet to bring back those hard-ticketed events.

