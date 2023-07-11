What's new this year at the EPCOT Food & Wine Festival?

The annual EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival returns to Walt Disney World July 27. Disney has released this year's marketplace menus, so let's look at what's new at this year's festival.

We already told you about the Brew-Wing Lab at the Odyssey, where the Muppets' Dr. Bunsen Honeydew and Beaker will be hosting a selection of wings and drinks, so start here if you've not read that already: Disney's Muppets are coming to the EPCOT Food & Wine fest.

Now, on to the new food items at the other marketplaces around the festival.



Photo courtesy Walt Disney World

Flavors from Fire

Chimichurri Marinated Skirt Steak Taco with crushed avocado, grilled corn salsa, pickled red onions, queso fresco, and cilantro-lime cream

Spiced Chocolate Tart with BBQ potato chip crust, salted whisky-caramel, and smoked sea salt

The Fry Basket

Pickle Fries with dill ranch

Mexico

Tostada de Carnitas: Braised pork on a fried corn tortilla with black beans, avocado mousse, queso fresco, and chives

Taco de Costilla: Slow-braised beef short rib on a corn tortilla with salsa de chile morita, avocado mousse, and spring onions

Pastel Imposible: Layers of traditional Mexican flan and tres leches with guava and cajeta

China

Crispy Duck Bao Bun with hoisin sauce

The Alps

Dark Chocolate Fondue with berries, pound cake, and meringues

Flavors of America

Italian Hot Beef Sandwich with shaved beef, spicy giardiniera, and au jus on a French roll

Cioppino: Seafood Stew with saffron-infused tomato-fennel broth and crostini

Chilaquiles: Corn tortilla chips tossed in salsa verde with ranchero chicken, queso fresco, cilantro-lime crema, and a soft-poached egg

Italy

Focaccia Ripiena: Freshly-baked focaccia, beef meatballs, tomato sauce, and burrata cheese

Cavatelli with sweet sausage ragoût and crispy Applewood-smoked bacon

Lemon Ricotta Cheesecake with vanilla cream and strawberry compote

Japan

Fire Taiko Roll: Sushi roll with spicy tuna, cucumber, and pickled daikon radish served with spicy sauce

Beef Wa-Gyu Don: Traditional Japanese rice bowl with American wagyu beef over steamed white rice

Greece

Plant-based Impossible Moussaka

Refreshment Port

Cinnamon-Sugar Beaver Tail

In addition, four new marketplaces will open at this year's festival, later this fall.

Bubbles & Brine

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail with prosecco cocktail sauce and grilled lemon

Jonah Crab Claw Cocktail with stone-ground mustard sauce

Caviar with traditional accompaniments, champagne cream, and blini

Char & Chop

Roasted Porchetta with lemon-parsley salsa verde and shaved fennel salad

Grilled Impossible Spicy Sausage with herbed polenta, puttanesca sauce, and ricotta

Meat Assorti: Trio of shaved meats with baby arugula, pickled mustard seeds, truffle oil, and grilled ciabatta

Wine & Wedge

Assorted Artisanal Cheeses and Accompaniments

Boursin Fig & Balsamic Soufflé with fig tapenade

Southern Pimento Cheese with bread-and-butter pickled vegetables and grilled bread

Artist Palette of Wine and Cheese

Swirled Showcase will offer a Mickey-shaped Liquid Nitro Cake as well as soft-serve and floats.

The 2023 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival starts July 27 and runs through November 18.

