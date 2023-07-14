How to get from the Orlando airport to Walt Disney World?

The two bus services that tried to fill the void after Disney's Magical Express shut down now are combining.

Mears Connect and the Sunshine Flyer announced Friday that they will combine operations under the Mears Connect Driven by Sunshine name, starting August 1. The service will continue to shuttle guests between the Orlando International Airport (MCO) and hotels at the Walt Disney World Resort.

Mears Transportation started Mears Connect in January 2022 after Disney ended its 15-year contract to have Mears run its Disney's Magical Express bus service. Transportation Management Services' Sunshine Flyer also started its service in 2022.

"While we have been competitors in the past, we have always shared the same goals to provide guests with safe, reliable, cost-effective, stress-free travel between the airport and Walt Disney World Resorts," Mears Transportation COO Rebecca K. Horton said in the companies' press release. "By merging operations, sharing ideas, expanding services, collaborating on what's best for the guest, we believe we can provide an even better guest experience given the challenges and opportunities in today’s travel market."

The Mears Connect Driven by Sunshine service can be found via the current Sunshine Flyer website at sunshineflyer.com.

Disney's Magical Express was a free service to consumers, with the cost picked up by Disney. That made DME a wildly popular choice for Disney fans staying on-site at the resort. But now that those visitors have to pay for the bus ride, many have opted instead for alternatives such as Lyft and Uber, or just renting a car.

For those Theme Park Insider readers who have visited the Walt Disney World Resort recently, how did you get there? If you flew into Orlando, did you use either the Mears Connect or Sunshine Flyer bus services? Or did you just call for an Uber or Lyft? Did you rent or car, or do you have friends or relatives in the Orlando area who could give you a ride?

Tell us your experience in our vote:

For more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

And to help support Theme Park Insider while saving money on discounted theme park tickets, please follow the ticket icon links our Theme Park visitors guides.

Replies (1)