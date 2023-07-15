New Minion Blast attraction opens at Universal Studios Florida

Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast soft opened for technical rehearsals for all park guests at Universal Studios Florida today.

The interactive attraction takes over the old Shrek 4-D building in what Universal Orlando has renamed its Minion Land section of the park. The queue uses the same outdoor space as the old Shrek show (and the Alfred Hitchcock one before that), before taking guests onto the Villain-Con show floor inside.

The concept is that you are at Villain-Con in part to compete to become the new member of the Vicious 6. To join the team, you’ll need to score better than the other competitors in a series of shooting tests.

Fans can debate whether this is a dark ride, since there is no ride vehicle on Minion Blast. Instead, you stand on a moving pathway that carries you through the show scenes. It’s not a walk-through, though, since you must stand in your assigned space throughout the moving pathway portion of the attraction.

The "E-Liminator X" blasters you use on the attraction are rifle-sized devices with two triggers, so you can vary the type of shots you take as well as when you fire. As this is a technical rehearsal, not all elements of the attraction may be operational, including (as of today) the integration with the Universal Orlando app to save scores and play additional missions.

I haven’t had the opportunity to ride yet, but I would love to hear reviews in the comments from any Theme Park Insider readers who have had the chance to experience Villain-Con Minion Blast.

* * *

For more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

And to help support Theme Park Insider while saving money on discounted theme park tickets, please follow the ticket icon links our Theme Park visitors guides.

Replies (9)