New Minion Blast attraction opens at Universal Studios Florida

Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast soft opened for technical rehearsals for all park guests at Universal Studios Florida today.
The interactive attraction takes over the old Shrek 4-D building in what Universal Orlando has renamed its Minion Land section of the park. The queue uses the same outdoor space as the old Shrek show (and the Alfred Hitchcock one before that), before taking guests onto the Villain-Con show floor inside.
The concept is that you are at Villain-Con in part to compete to become the new member of the Vicious 6. To join the team, you’ll need to score better than the other competitors in a series of shooting tests.
Fans can debate whether this is a dark ride, since there is no ride vehicle on Minion Blast. Instead, you stand on a moving pathway that carries you through the show scenes. It’s not a walk-through, though, since you must stand in your assigned space throughout the moving pathway portion of the attraction.
The "E-Liminator X" blasters you use on the attraction are rifle-sized devices with two triggers, so you can vary the type of shots you take as well as when you fire. As this is a technical rehearsal, not all elements of the attraction may be operational, including (as of today) the integration with the Universal Orlando app to save scores and play additional missions.
I haven’t had the opportunity to ride yet, but I would love to hear reviews in the comments from any Theme Park Insider readers who have had the chance to experience Villain-Con Minion Blast.
* * *
Just to confirm...as it is past July 4th...summer opening? Or do we count this as fall?
First day of Summer is June 21st.
I'll be curious to hear what people think of this once it's been running for a month or so. I haven't heard great things from the team member preview period, but perhaps it will be more popular with younger guests who are fans of the franchise. And it's definitely a summer opening...it'd have to be delayed to the point kids were going back to school for that to be debatable IMO.
So what's next for USF and IOA? What's the next big e-ticket? The next gatecrasher -- rumored or announced?
Zelda at IOA seems almost certain for 2026 or 2027.
"So what's next for USF and IOA? What's the next big e-ticket? The next gatecrasher -- rumored or announced?"
Well, I suppose Epic Universe is probably the main focus right now. There isn't much room left for expansion in either park, so older attractions need to come down.
The next big announcement will probably have to do with the Lost Continent area of IOA, I would imagine. I think a JP River Adventure re-theme to Jurassic World is imminent now that VelociCoaster is the main draw.
"Zelda at IOA seems almost certain for 2026 or 2027" - That would be amazing, and don't forget The Simpsons area is going away by 2028, and I doubt they will leave it standing until it's time to re-theme the entire area. I am hoping they take it down much sooner.
Since Universal already has an IP deal in place with Nintendo, I could definitely see Lost Continent getting a re-theme as well. Having two shows is not going to be the answer, however, and The Unicorn / Hagrids space were donated to HP. They need at least one E-ticket for that area if they do.
If we see the demolition permits for those building applied for, we will know something big is coming.
NB: "There isn't much room left for expansion in either park, so older attractions need to come down."
Me: Yeah NB, KidZone was shuttered months ago. If Disney had shut down an entire land and made no announcements the Universal fanboy community would be screaming like howler monkeys by now -- and YOU would be leading the charge.
So bottom line, no REAL announcements about anything planned for either USF or IOA. The conjecture on this thread has nothing opening until 2026 or 2027. The chatter on the web says the Minions thing is less than spectacular (with one regular theme park YouTube junkie tossing up a thumbnail that reads "It's So Bad").
So much for UEU only threatening Disney's market share. I sure hope the new park doesn't cannibalize its sister parks.
If the Shark Encounter at SeaWorld isn't considered a ride, then neither is this.