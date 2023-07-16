The 10 worst attractions at Disney and Universal

Last week, when I reported that Legoland Florida would be closing its Flying School roller coaster, I wrote that the move exemplified "addition by subtraction." Getting rid of an attraction that provides a negative experience for many fans can make a park an overall better experience, as fans instead will spend their time on something else that they are more likely to enjoy.

Today, I would like to nominate 10 other theme park attractions whose closures I believe would provide even better examples of addition by subtraction. Since I prefer punching up to punching down, I will limit my choices to attractions from the Disney and Universal theme parks in the United States, which make up the top 9 parks in the country by annual attendance.

In baseball, there's a stat called "Wins Above Replacement Player" [WARP] that analyses how many wins a player is responsible for above the value that would be provided by a low-cost, replacement-level player taking over their position instead. The higher your WARP number, the better and more valuable a player is to their team.

In my book, these attractions have lowest, most negative WARP values to their parks. At the top of the list, these attractions' WARP numbers are so low that their parks might be served better by the attractions being replaced by nothing at all. It's true "addition by subtraction." Further down the list, it's more a question of opportunity, as a new "replacement player" attraction likely would serve many fans better that what we have now.

On to the list.

The attraction at the top of my list should surprise exactly none of you. I suspect that many of you reading this were wondering how far down my list you would have to go to find this particular attraction. Well, that answer is "not far."

Fast & Furious: Supercharged might be - oh, whom I am kidding - *is* the most reviled attraction at Universal Studios Florida. Even Universal executives have thrown this ride under the party bus, declaring that building it was a mistake.

Fast & Furious remains an important franchise for Universal, but with the company building a F&F roller coaster in California, pressure only will increase from fans to do something else - anything else - with F&F in Orlando. Heck, Universal would do better to close the ride portion of this attraction, keeping a walk-through exhibit of picture cars from the movies, accompanied by a sit-down, indoor, air-conditioned seating area in front of screens playing the film series' highlights on a loop. Then, when visitors are well rested and their phones charged, they can exit through the gift shop. It's a F&F fix for the fans who want it, without the disappointment that the current attraction delivers for so many.

Next up: Disneyland's Astro Orbitor isn't a bad attraction. It's actually a nicely decorated example of the "Dumbo"-style carousel spinners that you can find in theme and amusement parks all over the world. But it's Astro Orbitor's location that puts this at number two on my list.

Astro Orbitor clogs the natural choke point at the entrance to Disneyland's Tomorrowland. The California park has spent millions of dollars (see "Project Stardust") to shave literal inches of space at points throughout Disneyland, to help fans to move around the park more comfortably. Removing Astro Orbitor would do more to help make crowds flow more easily into and out of Tomorrowland than any other move the park could make. If Disneyland must keep this attraction, then spend the money to move it back atop the Peoplemover/Rocket Rods loading platform. But get it off Tomorrowland's doorstep.

I have argued before for the closing of Walt Disney World's Hall of Presidents, so allow me to make that point again. Forget what Disney might have intended with this show when it opened in 1971. Today, it has devolved into, at best, an awkward experience that is, at worst, divisive for many Disney guests. The more we examine our American history, the fewer number of U.S. Presidents deserve the idolatry that they are given in this presentation.

At the very least, leave the speaking roles to Presidents who have passed the test of time. But I would rather see the Presidents evicted and for Disney to make this the comfortable, indoor, air-conditioned home of "The Muppets Present Great Moments in American History" shows that used to play in the heat outside the theater in Liberty Square. If Disney must keep a U.S. president here as nod to the theater's original use, I would nominate adding a Muppet Jimmy Carter as show host, as a tribute to The Muppets' popularity peak in the late 1970s. (Okay, I just really want to see a Muppet Jimmy Carter. That would be adorable.)

Let's head back up I-4, where Universal would do well to give up on the flying theater ride in Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon. I like the "The Tonight Show" museum in the building lobby, as well as the Green Room waiting area upstairs, especially when there are character meets and live entertainment there. Like with Fast & Furious, the queue and pre-show areas here are superior to the screen-based main show, which just disappoints many fans. So keep them as a nice resting place in the park until Universal can find a better use for this prime fake-New York real estate.

I get that Walt Disney World is using Star Wars Launch Bay in Disney's Hollywood Studios as a place for Star Wars fans to meet Darth Vader and other characters who do not fit the story and timeline in Star Wars Galaxy's Edge. But the perhaps the best villain in science fiction history deserves better from Disney than this. With Star Tours across the park, this is the third-best Star Wars location in a park that does not need three Star Wars locations.

Speaking of characters that deserve better, it's long past time for Disney to give up on Journey Into Imagination With Figment and to design a new, high-capacity Imagination Pavilion attraction that gives Figment and his old pal Dreamfinder the creative home that they deserve. With the Play Pavilion shelved, EPCOT's Imagination Pavilion should become the new showcase for Walt Disney Imagineering. But what this pavilion is now, ain't that.

My next nominee also touches on the issue of brand identity. I have nothing against the Animal Actors on Location show at Universal Studios Florida except to say that a performing animal show has nothing to do with Universal Studios' brand anymore. A sibling production has closed in Hollywood to make way for that Fast & Furious roller coaster. There's no pressing need to remove this theater, but Universal has plenty of IP without a home in its Orlando parks that could move into this space and make better use of it for more park visitors.

Like with Astro Orbitor, the biggest problem with Disneyland's The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh is its location. With Tiana's Bayou Adventure taking over the former Splash Mountain and effectively expanding New Orleans Square into the park's Critter Country, the British Pooh will seem ever more out of place in his narrow home between New Orleans Square and Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge. Maybe let the Ewoks take over this wooded area, instead?

Many Disney fans thought Tomorrowland Speedway at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom was a goner when the resort announced its plans to build TRON Lightcycle Run. But somehow, Disney spared its fume-spewing kiddie race car ride. With the park looking to expand the Magic Kingdom with new attractions, there's no excuse for not making Tomorrowland Speedway's land Disney's number-one redevelopment target.



To the same point, with the Disneyland Resort petitioning Anaheim for increased flexibility to develop its land, why not get started by redeveloping the immense plot of land that now houses the Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage and Autopia above its show building? Like in Florida, Disney no longer needs an outdated, ICE-based kiddie car ride. And Disney's submarine lagoon long has been a wildly inefficient use of a large chunk of park real estate. An attraction that uses this much space should not feel claustrophobic, yet the subs do. Tear down the mostly empty former America Sings/Innoventions theater next door as well, and Disney would have space here for an entire new themed land in the park. That would be a much better use of the space than these two, very mid attractions.

That's my list. Now it's time for you to play Imagineer or Universal Creative employee. (Universal Creator?) What would you target first to take from one of these parks to make for a better experience for their fans?

* * *

