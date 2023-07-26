Disneyland to serve alcohol at more restaurants

After breaking a 64-year dry spell with the opening Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge in 2019, Disneyland will expand the number of restaurants where it serves alcohol, starting in September.

Disneyland long served alcohol in the private Club 33 above New Orleans Square, but that club for members and invited guests is not open to regular Disneyland park visitors. For them, Oga's Cantina was the first location in Disneyland to serve alcohol, followed by the Blue Bayou in 2021.

Starting next month, Disneyland will add alcohol sales at Café Orleans, River Belle Terrace, and Carnation Café, with wine, beer, and specialty cocktails available. Disneyland made the announcement today, but the new menus at those restaurants will not debut until September 12.

Alcohol is readily available at multiple locations in Disney California Adventure, Downtown Disney and the Disneyland Resort hotels, all located just steps away from Disneyland itself. So once the park broke its long-standing teetotaling tradition without massive pushback from fans or the community, many observers expected that alcohol sales eventually would expand throughout Disneyland.

