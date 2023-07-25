Fantasmic delayed at Disneyland until spring 2024

Pour one out for Murphy.

Disneyland announced tonight that its Fantasmic! nighttime spectacular will not return to the Rivers of America until next spring. And that, when the show does return, it no longer will include the Maleficent figure that caught fire this past spring.

"Our goal is to always deliver the best possible show for our guests," a Disneyland spokesperson said. "With that in mind, we are planning the return of 'Fantasmic!' with exciting new magic in spring 2024. As teams continue work on the show, we have launched nightly entertainment on the Rivers of America this summer and we are working on even more exciting entertainment offerings for our guests later this year."

When Fantasmic returns, Maleficent will remain in the show to battle Sorcerer Mickey, but not as the giant physical character that has been in the show in recent years, earning the nickname "Murphy" for all the problems it has encountered. Here is a look at two versions of Fantasmic, one with the inflatable dragon and the other without - in so-called "B" mode.

Disneyland recently added evening performances by Queenie and the Jambalaya Jazz Band on the Rivers of America and is promising announcements about additional entertainment soon.

