Dueling Dragons are back, for Universal's Halloween Horror Nights

A classic Islands of Adventure ride will come back to life at this year's Halloween Horror Nights. Universal today announced eight haunted houses for its annual after-hours Halloween event, completing the Orlando line-up.

Dueling Dragons: Choose Thy Fate leads the five original concept houses at Universal Studios Florida's event, presenting what Universal called "a horrific twist to a frightening, yet familiar tale and sinister battle between Fire and Ice."

"The great wizard Merlyn has been transformed into the Enchanted Oak, leaving a power vacuum. When two powerful warlocks invade his castle to steal his spell book, they are turned into dragons of fire and ice. Now guests are caught in the middle of their battle and are forced to choose a path and a victor," Universal said in its press release.



Dueling Dragons were the Bolliger & Mabillard inverted racing coasters that stood above the old Lost Continent land at Universal Orlando's Islands of Adventure theme park before much of that land was converted into The Wizarding World of Harry Potter in 2010. The coasters were then renamed Dragon Challenge before being removed in 2017 to make way for Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure.

Universal is also bringing back the Yeti for another original house, Yeti: Campground Kills. After stints in the Yukon and the Swamp, this time Universal's Yeti will be found in 1950s "blood-soaked campgrounds deep in the trenches of mountains where vicious, bloodthirsty monsters have returned with a vengeance."

Other original houses in Orlando this year will include the circus-themed Dr. Oddfellow: Twisted Origins, a colonial-themed Bloodmoon: Dark Offerings, and The Darkest Deal, where guests will be "selling their souls for fame." Okay, this one is set in Mississippi and based on the Crossroads myth, but with that name I was hoping for something with call-outs to demonic versions of Howie Mandel and Monty Hall.

Universal also revealed more details about the Chucky house that it announced at the end of last year's Halloween Horror Nights. Chucky: Ultimate Kill Count will appear in Orlando and Hollywood.

"A true sadistic killer, Chucky has been mired in the agony of disrespect he feels from his peers at not being taken seriously. Thus begins his quest to turn his haunted house into a living slaughterhouse by killing every person who enters," Universal said.

Other IP houses appearing on both coasts will include The Exorcist: Believer, inspired by the new movie from Blumhouse and Morgan Creek Entertainment and set in Haiti, and Universal Monsters: Unmasked, set in the Catacombs of Paris and featuring The Phantom of the Opera, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, and The Invisible Man. Hollywood's version of the Universal Monsters house also once again will feature an original score by guitarist Slash.

These houses will join the previously announced Stranger Things 4 and The Last of Us houses on both coasts.

While that's all 10 houses announced now in Orlando, Hollywood has revealed only five of its planned eight houses. Look for more announcements from Universal Studios Hollywood on Sunday, when its Halloween Horror Nights Creative Director John Murdy presents at the annual Midsummer Scream convention in Long Beach.

Back in Orlando, Universal also revealed its five scare zones for this year's Halloween Horror Nights, all featuring Dr. Oddfellow: Dr. Oddfellow’s Collection of Horror, Dark Zodiac, Jungle of Doom: Expedition Horror, Vamp ’69: Summer of Blood, and Shipyard 32: Horrors Unhinged.

This year's show in Orlando will be Nightmare Fuel Revenge Dream, and the park also is offering a new food and beverage event leading up to Halloween Horror Nights' debut. Taste of Terror will offer guests a preview of select items that will be featured at this year's Halloween Horror Nights. The experience runs from 6:30-8:30pm on select nights starting August 10 and then through the 26th. The $159.99 price does not include park admission.

