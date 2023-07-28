Discover more Halloween haunts around the country

Let's round up some of this week's Halloween announcements.

Winchester Mystery House in the San Francisco Bay Area has announced its immersive Halloween experience for this fall - Unhinged: Housewarming.

"Hot on the heels of our Centennial celebration, we are thrilled to take guests on a journey back to Hallowe’en night 1923, for a Haunted Housewarming party they’ll not soon forget," Winchester Mystery House Executive Director Walter Magnuson said. The night will begin with a Roaring 20s Garden Party, including live entertainment, character meets, games, and photo opportunities, as well themed food and drinks, febore proceeding into the house for the haunting. The event runs select evenings from September 22 – October 31. Tickets start at $64.99 and are available now on the Winchester Mystery House website.

In Southern California, ScareScape debuts in the Inland Empire on September 29. Running for 19 nights through October 29, ScareScape will feature three mazes, plus roaming monsters, live entertainment, and food trucks, plus a VIP maze and bar.

"We designed each maze to embody some of the most archetypal and primal fears that humans experience. From coulrophobia (fear of clowns) to phasmophobia (fear of ghosts and the supernatural), ScareScape will take you on a terrifying exploration of humankind’s deepest fears," Lexy Berru of producer Creative Minds Productions said. Tickets start at $25 and you can save $10 on GA tickets with the promo code SPOOKYSUMMER, through July 31.

In the Chicago area, Terror Roulette debuts September 29 at The Arboretum of South Barrington. This new interactive haunted house is hosted by "The Dealer," whose henchmen will assign selected playing cards to each guest, which will define their unique path through the house.

"Each room is a twisted roulette wheel spinning guests into different encounters, where every choice becomes a terrifying gamble," IWG Productions said in its press release. Tickets go on sale today and start at $37.

Keeping the Midwest, Onionhead’s Revenge opens Friday, September 15 and runs through October 31 at Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota. Produced by American Monsters, Onionhead’s Revenge is based on "the folklore of the dark bayous of Louisiana and the creature they call Onionhead, who has returned from the dead and is out for vengeance," producers said in their release.

Tickets will start at $35 and go on sale August 1 on the American Monsters website. "Monster Pass" tickets will start at $80 and include access to additional rooms, plus two free drinks.

For more Halloween haunt news, stay tuned for reveals from this week's Midsummer Scream convention in Long Beach.

