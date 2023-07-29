Knott’s gets interactive with 2023 Scary Farm merch

Knott’s Berry Farm teased the return of The Hanging at Knott’s Scary Farm this year during the park’s presentation this afternoon at Midsummer Scream.

Knott’s Scary Farm said today that it will reveal the mazes for its 50th event on August 24, and that tickets will go on sale Monday for $20 for that reveal event. Knott’s also announced that a new character, The Keeper, inspired by Sinister Seymour, will feature at this year’s event.

As for The Hanging, Knott’s did not confirm the return of the satirical show, which Knott’s dropped after the 2019 Scary Farm. But Cedar Fair’s Ken Parks said that it might be time for the show to return, suggesting that The Hanging might be on the list of attractions revealed next month.

What Knott’s did confirm at Midsummer Scream was a huge drop of merchandise for Scary Farm, including interactive lanterns and a Scary Farm-themed Monopoly-style game.

The interactive lanterns are patterned after the ones held by the Conductor character. They will interact with more than 50 experiences throughout Knott’s Scary Farm. Each lantern will come with a map detailing the interactive locations in the park.

Scary Farm-opoly will honor the event’s 50-year history with a custom-themed version of the classic board game. A 50th anniversary Legacy Store and Museum will sell this year’s Scary Farm merch, including more than 20 new shirts and themed Loungefly backpack. A new 50th anniversary edition of the Knott’s Scary Farm history book also will be on sale.

Stay tuned for more reveals from Knott’s and from Midsummer Scream, which continues tomorrow in Long Beach with presentations from Six Flags Magic Mountain Fright Fest and Universal Studios Hollywood Halloween Horror Nights.

Replies (0)