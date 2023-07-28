Princess Tiana's new home takes shape at Disneyland

Disneyland's new "The Princess and the Frog" restaurant is one step closer to opening.

Tiana's Palace opens in the former French Market Restaurant space later this year. The park has completed much of the exterior decoration work for the building's transformation into the iconic restaurant from the Disney animated film.



The new decorations include the Tiana's Palace marquee, a steamboat wheelhouse, and two smokestacks topped with crown-shaped ornaments.

The restaurant's transformation helps set the stage for next year's grand opening of Tiana's Bayou Adventure, which brings "The Princess and the Frog" theme to Disneyland's former Splash Mountain flume ride.

