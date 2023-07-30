Monsters of Latin America to star at Hollywood's Horror Nights

Creative Director John Murdy wasted no time in announcing a new house for Universal Studios Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights during his panel today at Midsummer Scream. An original concept, Monstruos: The Monsters of Latin America, will join the line-up for this year's event.

An original character, "Muerte" (The Grave Digger) will greet fans at the entrance to the house, which will feature a "Cemetery of the Lost" facade. Inside, as advertised, the house will feature some of the legendary monsters of Latin American folklore, including Tlahuelpuchi - a vampire-like bloodsucker from the Mexican state of Tlaxcala, La Lechuza - an owl-like witch from Mexican and Texano lengends, and El Silbón - a lost soul from Colombia and Venezuela, known for his distinctive whistle that lures the damned.

Murdy talked through the house, which will include scenes of the monsters' crypts, La Lechuza's lair and will empty into the El Terror De Las Momias scare zone.

Monstruos is the sixth announced house for Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights, which starts September 7 and runs select nights through October 31. Tickets start at $69 and are available now via our partner's Universal Studios Hollywood tickets page.

Other houses for this year's event will include Stranger Things 4, The Last of Us, The Exorcist: Believer, Chucky: Ultimate Kill Count, and Universal Monsters: Unmasked, which Murdy said will honor the 100th anniversary of Lon Chaney's The Hunchback of Notre Dame. Two more houses are yet to be revealed.

