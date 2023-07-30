Six Flags brings IP to 30th Fright Fest at Magic Mountain

Two James Wan horror franchises will call Six Flags Magic Mountain home this fall for the 30th edition of the park's Six Flags Fright Fest.

Today at Midsummer Scream, Six Flags Magic Mountain announced that mazes themed to Saw X and The Conjuring will join the line-up for this year's Fright Fest, which opens September 8 and runs select nights through October 31.

The Conjuring maze will entice visitors to enter the secluded farmhouse of the Perron family, while the Saw maze will feature the return of Jigsaw, offering "ingenious and terrifying traps in the untold story of his most personal game yet," according to the park.

The two new IP mazes will be joined by Condemned - House Party from Scream Break, as well as by Truth or Dare, Vault 666: Unlocked, Aftermath: Chaos Rising, Sewer of Souls, and Willoughby's Resurrected from last year's Fright Fest. For a review and videos of those mazes, please see Halloween Review: Fresh Energy at Six Flags Fright Fest.

Six Flags also announced today that it will expand the City Under Siege scare zone for this year's Fright Fest. Other scare zones include Devil's Triangle, CarnivHELL, Exile Hill, Nightmares - A Twisted Fantasy, TERRORtory Twisted, and The Deadzone.

Haunted Attraction passes start at $25 for Six Flags Fright Fest, and do not include required park admission.

