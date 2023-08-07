Barbie, Hot Wheels to headline 2024's Mattel Adventure Park

The developers of that new Mattel theme park near Phoenix have released additional details about the project, including confirmation that the park will open in 2024.

Mattel Adventure Park will include two Hot Wheels-themed roller coasters and a full-scale Barbie Beach House when it opens in the VAI Resort just south of State Farm Stadium in the Phoenix suburb of Glendale next year. The mostly-indoor nine-acre park will be open 365 days a year, making it a year-round destination.

"Mattel Adventure Park is an amazing opportunity to bring our beloved brands to life," Julie Freeland, Senior Director of Global Location Based Entertainment at Mattel, said. "Construction is underway and substantial progress has been made on what will give fans of all ages a day of thrills and nostalgia. We’re especially excited for families to experience the Hot Wheels Bone Shaker rollercoaster – a dream come true for any Hot Wheels fan."



Hot Wheels Bone Shaker roller coaster. Concept art courtesy Epic Resort Destinations

Hot Wheels Bone Shaker: The Ultimate Ride will be an 84-foot-tall Chance Rides Family Coaster, featuring the hot rod skull design on its trains. The park's other coaster will be Hot Wheels Twin Mill Racer, a Chance Rides Hyper GT-X Coaster with a double loop and two corkscrews, making it a more extreme version of its sister coaster Kentucky Kingdom's Lightning Run.

Though the coasters will run outdoors, they will load inside the air-conditioned park.

Building off the current popularity of the Barbie franchise, the park's Barbie Beach House will feature the Barbie Dream Closet Experience, which will use hologram-like technology to bring the iconic character to life. The Beach House also will offer a rooftop bar and restaurant with views of the park.



Exterior view of Mattel Adventure Park

Other attractions in the Mattel Adventure Park will include:

A 4,500 square-foot laser tag arena, themed to Masters of the Universe's Castle Grayskull fortress

Thomas & Friends: World of Sodor, with a play space and other experiences for young visitors

A mini-golf course themed to Mattel games including Magic 8 Ball and Pictionary, along with an UNO-themed climb structure

