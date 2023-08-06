Here's one time when customers forced Walt Disney World to change

Is the customer always right?

The suggestion that they are apparently dates back to the early 20th century in the retail business. But the only people whom I've ever heard say those words inside a theme park have been customers trying to cut a line, get a discount or score some other freebie. No one who actually works in the parks seems to believe in the infallibility of customers' points of view.

When I went through training at "Disney University," my trainer gently pushed back on the cliche that "the customer is always right." One of Disney's first lessons to its new hires is that the people who come into the parks are "guests," not customers. While they might not always be right, guests are always deserving of respect - even when they walk the wrong way or ask a seemingly stupid question. It's the cast members' job to ensure guests' safety, with courtesy, in an efficient manner that preserves the high quality of Disney's show while making all feel welcomed. That, very often, requires gently showing or telling guests that they are, in fact, incorrect.

But once in a while, the guests will get something right that the company got wrong.

Back in the days when dinosaurs lived in EPCOT and stars actually paraded through the Studios, one of my many jobs in the Magic Kingdom was working at the Country Bear Jamboree, which back then was the Country Bear Vacation Hoedown. "Bear Band," as Disney called the location internally, had three cast positions back then: theater, turnstiles, and greeter. Working the greeter position, you were responsible for maintaining the queue so that the line of waiting guests backed up precisely to the queue's entry point without spilling into the street while also not leaving people to walk back and forth through empty switchbacks. You were to keep the strollers lined up neatly and not blocking any pathways. And finally, you were to keep people from hopping the planter to Adventureland.

The exterior queue section of Bear Band then snaked back and forth under cover between the Country Bear Theater and Frontier Mercantile store. The front part of the queue opened to the Frontierland street, while the back of the queue looked out onto Adventureland's plaza, which was graded about three feet higher than the ground level of Frontierland. A planter divided the Adventureland plaza from the Bear Band queue, so that people would not accidentally stumble into it from the edge of the Adventureland plaza.

Which no one ever did. At least, not accidentally.

But since cutting through that planter intentionally allowed guests to save a several-minute walk to get from the center of Adventureland to the middle of Frontierland, sharp-eyed guests with spatial awareness and no fear of a three-foot jump crawled through that planter all the time. Walt Disney World management therefore tasked Bear Band greeters with stopping them, for their own safety.

Some of us took that job seriously, keeping a side-eyed glance at the planter whenever we could. Others could not have cared less, allowing anyone who wanted to make the jump to do so. Fear of having to do paperwork after a guest accident from failing to stick the landing seems to have been the determining variable for which approach you took.

Years after I left Disney, when I returned to the Magic Kingdom for a visit, I noticed that something had changed in the old Bear Band queue.

Where a three-foot retaining wall once stood, Walt Disney World had regraded the pathways, creating a sloped walkway that now connected the middle of Adventureland with the middle of Frontierland. No more jumping - or trying to stop the jumping - required.

In design, there's a concept called a "desire path." For an example, think of the dirt pathways that college students create across otherwise manicured lawns, cutting the most direct pathway between campus buildings. The trampled planter between Adventureland and the back of the old Bear Band queue was perhaps the most notorious desire path in Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom, so - eventually - Disney did want attentive designers and planners do, and gave the people what they wanted.

There was an easy way to allow guests to save steps getting from Adventureland to Frontierland, and vice versa, and the customers were right for wanting it. So in the interests of safety, courtesy, efficiency, show, and inclusion (the new pathway is much more wheelchair-friendly, after all), Disney relented and gave it to them.

No, the customer isn't always right. But they're always worth listening to... because they're not always wrong, either.

For more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

And to help support Theme Park Insider while saving money on discounted theme park tickets, please follow the ticket icon links our Theme Park visitors guides.

Replies (1)