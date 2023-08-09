Florida drops as other theme parks surge at Disney

Revenue and income continued to surge at The Walt Disney Company's theme park segment last quarter, with the company reporting double-digit percentage increases.
For the three-month period ending July 1, 2023, the Disney Parks, Experiences and Products segment reported a 13% increase in revenue, to $8.33 billion. That helped drive an 11% jump in operating income, to $2.43 billion.
International parks led the way, with a 94% increase in revenue for the quarter, to $1.53 billion. Operating income at the international parks was $428 million - an improvement from a $64 million loss during the same period in 2022. Shanghai Disneyland was open for the entire quarter this year, after being closed for all but three days of the quarter in 2022.
At the domestic parks, revenue was up just 4% year over year, to $5.65 billion for the quarter. Operating income was down overall at the U.S. parks and Disney Cruise Line, to $1.44 billion - a 13% drop from the same period in 2022.
The problem, as with Universal, was Florida. Attendance was down at the Walt Disney World Resort, but it was up at Disneyland and the Disney Cruise Line. Nevertheless, higher costs across the board led to the year-over-year decline in income for the quarter. Disney also took $100 million in accelerated depreciation related to the planned closure of Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser this quarter, with another $150 million in accelerated depreciation for the Starcruiser coming in the next quarter, as well.
"We saw softening performance at Walt Disney World from the prior year, coming off our highly successful 50th anniversary celebration," CEO Bob Iger said. "Also, as post-Covid pent up demand continues to level off in Florida, local tax data shows evidence of some softening in several major Florida tourism markets, and the strong dollar is expected to continue tapping down international visitation to the state.
"However, Walt Disney World is still performing well above pre-Covid levels - 21% higher in revenue and 29% higher in operating income compared to fiscal 2019, adjusting for Starcruiser accelerated depreciation."
As for the Disney Cruise Line, Iger said that the company's five ships are booked at 98% of capacity for the fourth quarter of Disney's fiscal year. Iger also said that the new Disney Treasure would come online in the company's 2025 fiscal year, which would target its debut in the final three months of 2024.
It truly is sad what is happening in Florida and the economic impacts it is creating.
I am sure Universal hopes it turns around by 2025 (good luck) because they are currently placing a $6 Billion dollar bet on Florida.
I don’t know how many Orlando visitors do what we do on our trips (visit both WDW and Universal), but if there are, they could be holding off on their next trip until Epic Universe opens.
Regardless, Universal will see a large increase in revenue in ticket sales alone. The price of multi day tickets and Park-to-park tickets will likely increase by 50% or more to account for the new gate.
#Rave5 6 billion?
Epic, resorts and infrastructure including rail transit. It’s in the billions.
Whatever people think it’s costing doesn’t change the point, they are placing a big bet on Florida and need it to pay off. The State’s current political climate is not headed in a positive direction for that investment.
Alex,I’ll take Dumbest State Governors for a $1000 - what state governor ruined its key tourism industry ?
So, I just want to get this straight because people argue that... Wokeness in Disney's movies and politics don't impact results. But conservative politics, does impact results. Got it. I highly doubt people are making their travel decisions based on politics...or literally no conservative would ever visit the state of California.
I know I dont hang around the same people as you all perhaps but I dont think Ron DeSantis is keeping people away, or at least in significant numbers. That's with me living in a highly liberal, blue as the Cookie Monster city. The main reasons I've heard from folks is:
-pent up demand is waning
-it's extremely hot in the summer and traveling from oct-mar is more enjoyable
The main reason: it's expensive and combined with inflation is not viable for a lot of folks. Cost.
Y’all. Not everything has to do with Rom DeSantis. The vast majority of people don’t think about stuff like that when choosing which state to Vacation in. And I live in a solidly blue state , so you can’t say it’s just because of who I’m surrounded by. Not everything traces back to “republican bad”
Everyone who is screaming “It’s not DeSantis and his politics” feel free to explain to me why attendance is UP at all the other Disney parks, as well as with DCL, besides WDW. And that’s not factoring in that Universal and Sea World Florida are down as well as are future convention bookings.
That’s one heck of a coincidence I’d say.
But, sure, if it makes you feel better to say that it’s not driven by his decisions as Governor, knock yourself out.
I'm sure the state of Florida has an impact, but far more impactful I'd wager is that the high cost and declining quality of an Orlando theme park vacation is leading fewer and fewer people to consider it an annual destination. If many visitors switch to doing a WDW trip one or twice in a five year period rather than doing one every year, it's going to be interesting to see how the parks react. Will they build more attractions, try more special events, offer better discounts, or roll back some of the unpopular changes that were made following the pandemic closure? I suppose only time will tell.
I love WDW, I truly do but my Disneyland trip in March made me realize I'd pick there over WDW again, just much easier in many ways.
TheOldCream... Disneyland is doing well because it's surrounded by 20 million people within an hours drive. In addition major metro areas such as the Bay Area, Vegas, San Diego, and Phoenix are within a reasonable drive. That's not Orlando which depends on people flying into the city from further away which is costly. D-Land gets a lot folks who visit and then go home for the day or just gas up their car and go for a few days as opposed to getting a pricey flight and long hotel stay. Same applies for Universal Hollywood.
Hmmmmm I wonder what could be causing people to stay away from Florida…..I guess it’s a mystery that just can’t be explained.