Evil Dead Rise, Exterminatorz compete Hollywood's Horror Nights

Universal Studios Hollywood has completed its Halloween Horror Nights line-up for 2023, announcing today the final two houses and Terror Tram theme for this year's event.

Evil Dead Rise will join the Halloween Horror Nights line-up after a rumored last-minute pull from last year's event. Based on last spring's New Line Cinema film, Evil Dead Rise will be the fifth movie/TV/video game IP house at this year's event, joining the previously announced Stranger Things 4, Chucky: Ultimate Kill Count, The Exorcist: Believer, and The Last of Us.

The final house announced for this year's event in Hollywood is a return of Holidayz in Hell, which appeared at the 2019 event. [See our review of that year's Halloween Horror Nights.] Universal is promising "a petrifying trip through a series of psychotic seasonal celebrations."

The park also announced that the theme for this year's Terror Tram will be "The Exterminatorz," The walk-through for this one will be "an insect uprising led by the devious Larry Larva whose goal is to exterminate humans from the Earth," according to Universal. In addition, Terror Tram riders again will be walking through the Jupiter's Claim set from "Nope," which also will feature The Tethered from "Us" in a Jordan Peele double feature.

Other houses at Universal Studios Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights include Monstruos: The Monsters of Latin America and Universal Monsters: Unmasked, this year featuring The Invisible Man, Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, The Phantom of the Opera and The Hunchback of Notre Dame.

Also at this year's Halloween Horror Nights, the Hollywood & Dine restaurant will become a Chucky-themed barbecue, with brisket and Nashville popcorn chicken sandwiches, pulled pork macaroni and cheese, and themed drinks. The event also will feature Peacock's Halloween Horror Bar with themed cocktails and photo opportunities with scareactors, as well as Surfer Boy Pizza and Scoops Ahoy from "Stranger Things." The Dia de Los Muertos-inspired bar and taco stand also will return to the Universal Plaza.

