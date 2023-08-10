Kings Island throws a Boomerang into Camp Snoopy plans

How about another boomerang? Kings Island today announced that it will add a new coaster, Snoopy’s Soap Box Racers, next year as part of "Camp Snoopy" expansion of its Planet Snoopy children's land.

Snoopy’s Soap Box Racers will be a Vekoma Family Boomerang coaster with a 70-foot hill and a top speed of 37 miles per hour. Yes, that makes two Vekoma Family Boomerangs to debut next year within 200 miles of each other, following last week's announcement from Holiday World & Splashin' Safari that it would install its own Vekoma Family Boomerang, Good Gravy!, for next season.

Riders on Snoopy’s Soap Box Racers will be hoisted backward up a 70-foot ramp before being released down back through and around the station, leading them up to the second spike on the ride, from where they will drop backward for their return trip. Snoopy's Soap Box Racers will be Kings Island' fifth coaster aimed at younger riders, so the park now is claiming the title, "Kids Coaster Capital of the World."



Concept art courtesy Kings Island

Next to the coaster, Kings Island will install Beagle Scout Acres, a covered, nature-themed play area featuring camping equipment for kids to play in, and climb over and through.

"Camp Snoopy is just what families visiting Kings Island have been looking for, Vice President and General Manager Mike Koontz said. "We've designed this new immersive area to feel like a day at camp where families can spend time with each other in a variety of ways, from the thrill of a new coaster to exploring and relaxing in the great outdoors with their favorite Peanuts characters."

Construction will begin this fall. In the meantime, for 2023 one-day tickets starting at $52, please visit our partner's Kings Island tickets page.

