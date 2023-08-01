Holiday World adds Family Boomerang coaster for 2024

After weeks of teases, Holiday World & Splashin' Safari this morning confirmed its new coaster for 2024 - Good Gravy!

The Vekoma Family Boomerang will be the first of its model installed in the United States, the park said.

"Since 1946, our family has been dedicated to being the best at family fun, Holiday World Owner Leah Koch-Blumhardt said. "We're excited to add a coaster to our lineup that caters to the entire family, just like Thanksgiving dinner! The experience will be smooth and gentle enough for grandparents and younger children to enjoy, yet it's still dynamic enough for the thrill seekers."

The coaster's name comes from the Boomerang coaster's resemblance to a gravy boat. Good Gravy!will feature a cranberry-colored track and decorations including a giant cranberry can, a 20-foot-tall whisk and an 18-foot-tall rolling pin. Its train will be pulled backward uphill before flying through the station on its way up a 77-foot-tall spike, then returning, backwards. The top speed on the nearly 1,500-foot journey will be 37 miles per hour.

In keeping with the family design of the coaster, the height requirement for Good Gravy! will be just 38 inches.

"We put the Guest experience at the center of this design," Park Owner Lauren Crosby said. "We took every detail seriously. We added stroller parking, and a play area for kids who aren’t quite big enough to ride yet, and benches with shade for the family members who prefer to watch. The best detail is that the queue building is air-conditioned, and themed elaborately to Thanksgiving at Grandma's house."

Coaster track will arrive on site in Santa Claus, Indiana - appropriately - in November for an opening next season.

For ticket deals, as well as our reader rankings and advice on visiting Holiday World and other top theme parks around the world, please visit our our Theme Park visitors guides.

And for more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (2)