Universal starts Halloween season with 'Taste of Terror'

Halloween Horror Nights doesn't start until September 1 at Universal Studios Florida but starting tonight, horror fans can get a "taste" of what's coming at this year's event.

Tonight is the opening night for the first-ever "Taste of Terror" Halloween Horror Nights preview event. And when Universal says, "Taste," they mean that literally. This is a food and beverage event inside the park's Soundstage 33, where fans can sample some of what will be on the menu at this year's after-hours Halloween event.

Universal invited reporters attending today's Minion Land press event to try "Taste of Terror" in advance of its grand opening tonight. Here's my walk-around video from inside the event, showing you what fans can expect.

Universal is now charging $136 per person, plus tax, for the two-hour tasting event. Yes, alcohol is included at that price, but park admission is not, and you will need that to get in.

Menus are subject to change, but here is what I found available this afternoon:

Savory

Peanut Blooder Burger: Sliders with peanut sauce, raspberry jelly, cheddar, jalapenio bacon and cherry peppers on a black bun

Mutilated Pork Loin: Applewood bacon-wrapped pork loin

Fried 'Til the End Chicken: Fried popcorn chicken with Nashville hot sauce

Vegan Walking Taco: Fritos chips with vegan "chorizo"

Fall Harvest Salad: Greens with roasted sweet potato and corn, with cherry tomatoes, candied walnuts, pumpkin seeds, and apple pumpkin vinaigrette

Bloody Campground Poutine: Fries, topped with Asian-inspired gravy, char sui pork and cheese curds

"Burnt Ends" Poutine: Fries, topped with beef-less "Burnt ends," gravy and vegan cheeses

Left Behind Ravioli: Mini cheese ravioli with truffle cream and tempura fried Enoki mushrooms

Surfer Boy Hawaiian French Bread Pizza

Surfer Boy Vegan Hawaiian French Bread Pizza (with vegan sausage and "Mozzarella")

Sweets

Chicharrons de Harina: Fried flour crisps with cinnamon sugar

Hellfire Mini Cake: Layered chocolate cake with mango cayenne filling

Mini Trick or Treat Bucket: Chocolate creme brulee topped with peanut butter buttercream, caramel popcorn, M&M's and Reese's Pieces

Bloody Snowball: Chocolate cake with marshmallow buttercream and coconut

Mini Pumpkin Dulce de Leche Puff

Mini Oreo Mummy Pop

Drinks

Tinseltown Torment: Old Forester bourbon and cherry brandy with orange and cranberry juices, chocolate and cherry syrups and orange bitters

Electric Death: New Amsterdam gin, Blue Curacao, lime juice, vanilla bean, simple syrup, pineapple juice, and pimento bitters

Ghoul Juice: Myers' Dark rum, cherry brandy, simply syrup, mango nectar, lime juice, and bitters

Salt Lake City Ice Coffee: Coffee with JF Haden's espresso liqueur, Cruzan Light rum, vanilla bean, smoked sea salt, and Hella smoked bitters

Surfer Boy Tropical Dream Punch: Cruzan rum with pineapple, lime, passion fruit and grapefruit juice, with vanilla bean

Bottle beer, wine, and soft drinks

Taste of Terror runs 6:30-8:30pm tonight and on August 12, 13, 18, 19, 25 and 26. Tickets are available on Universal's website. (Scroll down to "Enhance the Horror with Event Add-Ons.")

For more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (0)