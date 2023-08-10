Universal starts Halloween season with 'Taste of Terror'
August 10, 2023, 3:41 PM ·
Halloween Horror Nights doesn't start until September 1 at Universal Studios Florida but starting tonight, horror fans can get a "taste" of what's coming at this year's event.
Tonight is the opening night for the first-ever "Taste of Terror" Halloween Horror Nights preview event. And when Universal says, "Taste," they mean that literally. This is a food and beverage event inside the park's Soundstage 33, where fans can sample some of what will be on the menu at this year's after-hours Halloween event.
Universal invited reporters attending today's Minion Land press event to try "Taste of Terror" in advance of its grand opening tonight. Here's my walk-around video from inside the event, showing you what fans can expect.
Universal is now charging $136 per person, plus tax, for the two-hour tasting event. Yes, alcohol is included at that price, but park admission is not, and you will need that to get in.
Menus are subject to change, but here is what I found available this afternoon:
Savory
Peanut Blooder Burger: Sliders with peanut sauce, raspberry jelly, cheddar, jalapenio bacon and cherry peppers on a black bun