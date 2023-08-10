Dorney Park to get a Dive Coaster, with Iron Menace

The U.S. northeast will be getting its first B&M Dive Coaster next year, with the opening of Iron Menace in Pennsylvania's Dorney Park.

The Allentown park announced its 2024 new ride plans today. Themed to an old steel mill, Iron Menace will be a 160-foot-tall Bolliger & Mabillard Dive cCoaster, with a 152-foot, 95-degree drop, four inversions and a top speed of 64 miles per hour on 2,169 feet of track. Let's look at the concept POV.

Iron Menace will be Dorney Park's first new construction coaster since 2005's Hydra, a Bolliger & Mabillard floorless coaster. It will be the third B&M dive at Cedar Fair parks, following 2019's Yukon Striker at Canada's Wonderland and 2016's Valravn at Cedar Point.

"With an exciting backstory that loosely connects riders to our area’s rich industrial roots, Iron Menace will become the eighth thrilling roller coaster at the park, bolstering what has been an impressive lineup for well over a decade," Vice President and General Manager Jessica Naderman said, calling the coaster "one of the largest capital investments in park history."

